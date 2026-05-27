DOJ Sparks MAHA Revolt Over Vaccine Exemptions | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The Trump administration is facing outrage from the MAHA movement after filing a Supreme Court brief that many supporters see as a direct blow to religious liberty.

The firestorm erupted after the DOJ reportedly argued employers can allow medical exemptions to vaccine mandates while denying full religious exemptions, a distinction many Americans thought the post-COVID legal battles had already settled.

Attorney Aaron Siri, one of the nation’s leading lawyers fighting COVID-era mandate abuses, warned the real-world outcome is simple: workers with religious objections can still lose their jobs. Legal experts say the filing effectively treats religious convictions as second-class rights, despite years of legal battles centered on the First Amendment and medical freedom. Tom Renz called it “an absolute attack on the heart of MAHA.”

Maria’s report explains why so many MAGA supporters never imagined Trump’s own DOJ would take this position.

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STORY #2 - The Iran war is becoming almost impossible to track in real time, and that confusion may be telling us more than officials want to admit.

One day there’s a ceasefire. The next day there are fresh strikes, new military threats, and growing fears the public still isn’t getting the full story.

New reports say U.S. casualties have now climbed to 423 as military operations resume despite ongoing “peace” negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Meanwhile, accusations of a cover-up continue growing after Pentagon figures reportedly shifted multiple times with little explanation.

Iran is now accusing the U.S. of a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire after American strikes reportedly hit targets near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Israel is also warning it will not accept what officials call a “bad deal” with Iran, even as Trump insists negotiations are close.

The deeper this conflict goes, the harder it becomes to separate diplomacy from escalation. Watch Maria’s report before this situation gets even more dangerous.

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STORY #3 - A viral detention case in Canada is fueling fears that governments may no longer need criminal charges to silence politically outspoken individuals.

The most chilling part is that the activist at the center of the case claims he was never given a real opportunity to attend a voluntary mental health appointment before police and a psychiatric response unit arrived to detain him.

Nicholas Wagter, a biophysics graduate turned activist researcher, had been publicly delivering documents to Canadian officials warning about alleged foreign interference, authoritarian legislation, and CCP-linked operations inside Canada. He also compiled a large research archive citing RCMP, CSIS, and other official government sources before being detained under British Columbia’s Mental Health Act.

The footage exploded online after Wagter calmly insisted he was willing to cooperate, while authorities allegedly argued they simply didn’t believe he would appear voluntarily. For many Canadians, the case is becoming a disturbing test of how far psychiatric powers can go when politically inconvenient individuals are treated as mentally unstable instead of criminal.

Now, the case is spiraling into even darker territory as online investigators question who requested the psychiatric hold, what happened behind closed doors, and whether outspoken activists could increasingly be viewed as mental health threats rather than political dissenters.

Watch Maria’s full breakdown before the official story gets locked in.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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