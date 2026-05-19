RED ALERT: People Are Becoming Allergic to Meat After One Tick Bite | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Across America, farmers are reporting scenes straight out of a nightmare: mysterious boxes of ticks appearing on rural properties while infestations explode at levels many say they’ve never witnessed before.

Now those reports are colliding with documented Bill Gates-funded research into genetically modified ticks, growing fears over Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and scientific papers openly arguing it could be “morally good” to spread meat allergies through engineered tick populations.

Social media is flooding with horrifying footage of animals overwhelmed by massive tick swarms while officials wave the crisis away as “climate change.” Meanwhile, more than 450,000 Americans are already suffering from Alpha-Gal Syndrome after tick bites, a condition with no cure that can trigger severe allergic reactions to red meat.

Even more alarming, Russian biologists are now warning about so-called “mutant ticks” reportedly resistant to conventional methods and behaving far more aggressively toward humans and animals.

So why is nobody in authority seriously investigating the reports, the research, or where these infestations may really be coming from?

Maria’s new report uncovers the disturbing connections raising alarm bells across rural America.

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STORY #2 - Farmers are sounding the alarm after President Trump said China will continue buying American farmland, even as Americans are told China is the reason we need a nationwide AI buildout.

That contradiction is setting off alarm bells across the country.

The same nation framed as America’s greatest threat is still being allowed to buy up pieces of the U.S. food supply, while communities across the country are told to give up farmland, water, energy, and local industry for giant AI data centers built in the name of “competing with China.”

Farmers warned that food security is national security, but Washington keeps acting like none of this carries consequences.

So what happens when America’s farmland is sold off, its future is automated, and the people raising the alarm are ignored?

To a growing number of people, this is beginning to look less like leadership, and more like managed decline.

Watch Maria’s full report before it’s too late to reverse course.

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STORY #3 - Young Americans are openly revolting against the billionaire-led AI agenda.

At graduation ceremonies across the country, students are now booing the people telling them “the AI revolution” will reshape society, while quietly threatening the careers they spent years and thousands of dollars preparing for.

In back-to-back commencement speeches, executives took the stage expecting applause for their vision of an AI-dominated future. Instead, they were met with visible disgust from young people completely fed up with the tech elites already reshaping modern life around surveillance, automation, and dependency.

These students don’t sound inspired anymore. They sound betrayed.

See the moment the crowd turns on the AI sales pitch in Maria’s explosive report.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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