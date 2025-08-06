Editorial credit: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com

#10 - Gen. Flynn says Israeli soldiers were told to STAND DOWN “at the exact hours” on October 7th.

“Something broke down, and it wasn’t because of mistakes,” he said.

“It was an INSIDE thing.”

Steve Bannon’s reaction was basically a jaw to the floor.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Hang on. You can’t drop a bomb like that,” he responded.

“You’re saying that you’re hearing there’s testimony or documents or actual evidence that certain elements of the Israeli military were told to stand down?” Bannon asked.

Flynn replied firmly:

“Steve, I have personally walked that border. I have been down at those areas, and I know the details of how the Israelis—one of the most secure borders in the world—how they do their operations. So I know that. So something broke down, and it WASN’T because of mistakes.”

Flynn called himself Israel’s “biggest fan,” but says what he’s hearing doesn’t match the official story.

H/T: @gc22gc

#9 - Tulsi Gabbard says the Russia Hoax wasn’t James Clapper’s first intel scandal—she says he “manufactured” the WMD lie that led to the Iraq War.

It all ties together. Perfectly.

Tulsi Gabbard exposed former DNI James Clapper for what she called a pattern of manipulating intelligence for political ends.

“James Clapper was on the team that created, that manufactured intelligence assessment that led to the Iraq War about the Iraq WMDs,” she said.

“He writes about it in his book, saying that he and his team of intelligence analysts created something that was not there.”

For Gabbard, it’s a straight line from Iraq to Russiagate.

“When you look at his actions then, and you look at his actions in 2016 as Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, you see someone who has NO problem whatsoever politicizing and manufacturing and weaponizing intelligence for a political outcome.”

#8 - Dr. Robert Malone reveals RFK Jr. was briefed on UFOs and told, “all of this stuff is TRUE.”

“I’m talking to my friend… and he says, ‘Oh, Bobby had a briefing.’ All of this stuff is true. Roswell, all those things. The reverse engineering of night vision. Whole bunch of this tech comes out of reverse engineering recovered material.”

“And we can look forward to… learning a lot more about what the heck is going on with these—whether they’re time travelers and they’re humans coming back or they’re from another dimension or they’re whatever—fill in the blank, but apparently it’s real.”

#7 - At least FOUR different local news stations have been caught reading from THE SAME SCRIPT about RFK Jr.

They don’t call it the mockingbird media for nothing.

4 OUT OF 4 CREDITED THE COVID SHOT WITH SLOWING THE PANDEMIC:

• “The targeted vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.”

• “These MRNA or Mrna vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.”

• “That’s the type of vaccine credited with slowing the COVID 19 pandemic.”

• “While MRNA vaccines are credited with slowing the 2020 pandemic…”

3 OUT OF 4 EXPLICITLY STATED “LIKE PFIZER AND MODERNA”:

• “The 22 projects are led by major drug makers like Pfizer and Moderna.”

• “The 22 projects are led by major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and moderna.”

• “This will impact 22 projects led by pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna.”

ALL 4 CLOSED WITH NEARLY THE EXACT SAME ENDING:

• “Kennedy says he wants the department to invest in, quote, better solutions, but provided no details on what those better solutions might be.”

• “Kennedy wants the department to invest in better solutions, but he provided no details on what those better solutions might be.”

• “Kennedy said he wants the department to start investing in better solutions.”

• “Kennedy said he wants the department to move away from MRNA vaccines, calling on the department to start investing in better solutions.”

Who’s writing the script, and why are they all reading it?

#6 - Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says he’s seen the Epstein files...and there is NOTHING in there incriminating about Donald Trump.

“There’s nothing in there—I know what’s in the files—there’s nothing in there incriminating in any way, as far as I know, about Donald Trump.”

#5 - CONFIRMED: Democrat Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is giving $30,000 to each illegal migrant family to help them move into homes.

Maura Healey is shifting shelter costs to the state’s HomeBASE program. The program provides rental assistance to migrant families, $30,000 in a 24-month period per family

Reported:

- Each family also can get up to $4,000 per month in EBT cash

- $500 per month for food

- Free health care

- Free cable

Credit: @WallStreetApes

#4 - PLOT TWIST: A whopping 82% of S&P 500 companies BEAT their quarterly earnings estimates “despite” President Trump’s tariffs.

The experts keep getting it wrong.

Credit: @EricLDaugh

#3 - Tulsi Gabbard Sends Warning to ‘Deep State Bad Actors’

#2 - Leaked FBI Document Suggests Jeffrey Epstein Was a Secret FBI Informant

#1 - RFK Jr. Drops a Mega Bombshell on mRNA Vaccine Technology

The “conspiracy theorists” were right again.

