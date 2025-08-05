Editorial credit: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com

Happy Tuesday, beautiful people.

I’ve got some shocking and outrageous stories for you today. Without further delay, here’s today’s Top 10 headlines.

#10 - Scott Bessent DEMANDS an urgent internal review of the Federal Reserve’s out-of-control spending.

This is the first time a sitting Treasury Secretary has publicly called for a sweeping internal review.

He says the Fed’s expenses have exploded 4X since 2004, and now they’re bleeding up to $100 BILLION a year.

“To be clear, I am calling for an internal review. An internal review.”

“Everything else that the Fed has done over the years has just grown and grown… This is what happens when you don’t have oversight.”

“Right now, they’re losing about 100 billion a year. So they just print money to spend it. And I think a thorough review should be done. It can be done.”

H/T: @TRUMP_ARMY_

#9 - Bill Nye “The Science Guy” tells MSNBC viewers to vote Republicans out of office to save the planet.

This is straight-up embarrassing to watch.

“We can’t do [oil] anymore. The sooner we stop doing it, the better.”

“We’re having this very strong heat dome, it’s very hot weather which is going to affect agriculture, which will affect everybody’s prices—the price of your food in the grocery store and what you don’t want.”

“And so just don’t vote for them anymore. And when you get a chance, let’s get them out of office.”

Leave a comment

#8 - The State Dept. will begin requiring a $15,000 BOND for visa applicants from countries with high overstay rates

Should've been done a LONG time ago!

Visa overstays are a HUGE vector of illegal immigration. 560K visa overstays in FY 2023 ALONE, per @BillMelugin_

The pilot program starts August 20th, with nationals of Malawi and Zambia requesting B-1 and B-2 business and tourist visas being required to post a bond of up to $15,000

If they leave on time, it's returned to them. If not, the US keeps it and DEPORTS them!

Credit: @nicksortor

#7 - Chris Cuomo lashes out at “anti-vaxxers” for pointing out that he pushed COVID propaganda, and people got hurt because of it.

“We didn’t have enough information in real-time,” he insists.

#6 - TRAGIC: Soccer coach dies suddenly from cardiac arrest at just 43 years of age.

“It’s just a shocking story.”

Kelly Pierce was the soccer coach of Salpointe Catholic High School, where she led the girls’ team to six state championships in just eight years.

She was also a former player and head coach for FC Tucson Women.

Team president Jon Pearlman was “stunned.” He remembers Kelly as an “incredibly energetic, vibrant person.”

Kelly was a mother of three sons, whom she leaves behind.

Leave a comment

#5 - Bill Gates blames anti-vaxxers for killing hordes of people outside the US.

“Vaccine skepticism in the US kills more children outside the US because it transfers that skepticism.”

He claims:

• 4 out of every 1,000 kids in the U.S. die when they get measles

• But that number skyrockets to 200 per 1,000 in “the countries we work in”

#4 - History teacher on TikTok says that Incan empire child sacrifices were “kind” and “voluntary.”

Children were merely left to freeze to death, which isn’t so bad when you think about it. She blames white people for having a judgmental view of human sacrifice.

Credit: @MattWalshBlog

#3 - Trump tells CNBC’s Joe Kernen to STOP talking after vote count praise—“You don’t have to say anything more, Joe!”

This was comedy gold.

CNBC’s Joe Kernen tried to hedge a compliment—and Trump wasn’t having it.

Kernen: “You know, here we go. So you did get the highest number of votes in Texas. So that’s true but when—”

Trump (cuts in): “I did. You don’t have to say anything more, Joe!”

Kernen (chuckling): “I got to say this.”

Trump: “No! Don’t say anything more. Don’t qualify it by saying— I got the highest number of votes in the history of Texas.”

Kernen: “You did… I’m moving on… I’m moving on.”

Even Kernen couldn’t keep a straight face.

#2 - Jim Acosta Horrifies Internet by Interviewing AI Version of Dead Teen to Push Gun Control

#1 - RFK Jr. Ends Coercive Hospital Vaccine Reporting Bonus Scheme

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has announced the elimination of a Biden-era rule that tied hospital reimbursement to the reporting of staff vaccination rates—a move that rewarded data compliance and punished medical freedom.

The policy reversal comes just days after a mainstream-published study in JAMA Health Forum revealed that COVID-19 shots “saved far fewer lives than first thought”—especially among younger populations—prompting top researchers to denounce aggressive mandates as “zealotry.”

Read more via Jon Fleetwood.

Editorial credit: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

BONUS #1 - The Most Powerful Lung Treatment You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

BONUS #2 - DOJ to Present Evidence of Russiagate Hoax to a Grand Jury for Criminal Charges

BONUS #3 - Peter Hotez PANICS After Heavily-Vaxxed Caller Reveals “Worst Experience Ever” Post-Booster

BONUS #4 - 9 Substack Pages They Don’t Want You to Follow

BONUS #5 - House Oversight Committee Issues Subpoenas to 10 Big-Name Politicians and Deep-Staters to Appear for Depositions

Share

ATTENTION NEW READERS!

Thanks for making it all the way to the end! If you want alerts for my Top 10 lists and exclusive reports, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how it works:

First, enter your email below—this is my direct line to keep you updated.

Every afternoon or evening, I’ll send you the top 10 things I think really mattered in the news that day. It saves you time and spares you the headache of scrolling through social media all day.

And whenever a big interview or story breaks, I’ll break it down for you in simple, plain English.

Live your life while I sift through the news for you. Sign up below to stay informed.