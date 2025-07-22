Dear kind and awesome readers,

Today, I am writing to you not as a reporter but as a fellow Substack reader.

Substack is one of the last places on the internet where speech is truly free.

Whether you’re liberal or conservative, pro-vax or anti-vax, you can speak your mind without censorship. That makes Substack an incredible platform—and one that I think has a very bright future.

Today, I’m spotlighting some of my favorite writers. Some of these are oldies but goodies. Others are hidden gems and rising stars you’ll want to discover.

Without further delay, onto the list.

As many of you know,

is one of the biggest names to emerge during the COVID era. He went on Joe Rogan to talk about ivermectin before most people had even heard of Peter McCullough or Robert Malone.

He’s also become one of the strongest allies of the vaccine-injured, dedicating his medical practice to helping those suffering after the shot.

But his work goes far beyond COVID.

On Substack, he’s been debunking mainstream measles narratives, exploring the benefits of DMSO, and yes—even writing about chlorine dioxide.

If you’re not already following him, now’s a good time to start. His archive is full of invaluable medical insights. Check out his Substack below and see what he’s been working on.

Next up is an account that gives you everything you need to know about politics from a conservative perspective.

If you’re familiar with Disclose.TV,

takes a similar approach to breaking political stories, but with more depth and substance. I enjoy his work so much that I brought him on board to help me cover my news blind spots and bring you even more fresh content.

Check out his Substack below. It’s one of the best to follow if you want to stay up to date on major political developments.

I don’t know if this writer is a man or a woman, a human, or a full-fledged cyborg.

’s work is so detailed and prolific, it’s almost hard to believe a single person can produce 10,000-word reports with such ease.

But they deliver—every time. Whether it’s the benefits of DMSO, the dangers of SSRIs, or something as simple as what kind of water you should drink, A Midwestern Doctor brings the medical receipts and backs it all up with sources so you can make informed decisions about your health.

This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

is a rising star in the health freedom movement, known for his prolific, no-nonsense reports on what the science

says about the COVID shots.

And he writes in a way that is accessible to anyone, making his work an invaluable asset to all readers.

This young epidemiologist doesn’t just know the science, he lives it. Every time he’s on air, he cites studies from memory with laser precision.

Check out his author page below. This is definitely an account worth following.

Follow Nic on Substack.

Follow Nic on X.

Next comes a hidden gem with just 9,000 Substack subscribers—but he deserves many more.

is an independent researcher and journalist exposing how health and political systems are being weaponized against Americans.

He’s been featured by Children’s Health Defense, InfoWars, One America News, ZeroHedge, The Tenpenny Report, and Mike Lindell’s Frank Speech.

Jon doesn’t shy away from any subject, whether it’s geoengineering, vaccines, lab-grown meat, or shady gain-of-function research. This is a faithful watchdog you’ll want on your Substack radar. I highly recommend.

You’re probably familiar with Del Bigtree’s The Highwire, but one of the lesser-known researchers who makes that show great is journalist

.

I’m a huge fan of Jefferey’s, and The Jaxen Report is what keeps me coming back to The Highwire.

Whenever Jefferey drops a report, you can feel confident he’s put in the time to verify his sources and cross-check the facts before making any bold claims.

Jefferey is simply health journalism done right. You’ll want to follow his work on Substack.

You all know

as one of the heroic attorneys who sued against mask mandates and WON during the COVID era. But what you might not know is that Tom did all of that litigation for truth and justice

.

That’s how dedicated he is.

I can’t stress enough how genuine Tom is or how much of an asset he is to humanity. He’s constantly researching and working tirelessly so you, me, our children, and our grandchildren can have a brighter future.

It’s an honor for me to be able to call Tom a friend, and his Substack is absolutely worth following.

is an old-school rebel—and still one of the best health researchers out there.

He is the author of the international best-selling book REGENERATE, chairman of the Global Wellness Forum, founder of Greenmedinfo, and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom.

Sayer was labeled as one of the “Disinformation Dozen” in a government-backed censorship campaign and had his social media accounts completely wiped out.

That didn’t stop him. Since then, he’s continued to fight for truth and recently launched his own Substack.

No surprise: it’s already one of the fastest-growing out there. The reason? His work is just that good. Check it out below.

Last but not least is a health freedom legend.

is a tech entrepreneur turned health journalist—in a twist he probably never saw coming. At first, he believed the COVID narrative and even took two Moderna shots himself.

But after hearing story after story, his instincts as a math wizard kicked in. If the COVID shot were truly safe and effective, then hearing that many anecdotes would be statistically impossible.

Since then, he’s done the math so many of us needed—proving, day after day, that the COVID shots are killing people.

He also skyrocketed my Telegram following when I was banned on Twitter for sharing this video. Thank you, Steve. I’ll never forget that.

If you’re looking for irrefutable, data-driven proof about the dangers of the shots, Steve has all the receipts on his Substack page.

Thanks for reading.

This list is my way of paying it forward, as I’ve been blessed to have my work promoted and recommended by those with huge followings who came before me.

Did I miss someone you think deserves the spotlight? Drop your favorite must-read authors in the comments below. I’m always looking for powerful voices to feature next.

