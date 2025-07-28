The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

This compound is doing what inhalers, oxygen tanks, and steroids never could.

It’s curing the “incurable” and helping people with COPD breathe again.

Daniel (74), a man with severe COPD, said he was “ready to die.”

But something remarkable happened when he started taking a nebulized DMSO solution his neighbor prepared for him.

What is DMSO? It’s a natural compound derived from tree pulp, with a remarkable ability to restore breathing, reduce inflammation, and heal damaged lungs.

In just two weeks of use, Daniel was breathing so well he could finally talk in complete sentences again without gasping for air.

If Daniel’s recovery surprised you, just wait until you read what happened to the 85-year-old man with emphysema.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

The lungs naturally coat themselves with an antioxidant called glutathione that protects against damage.

When someone has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), that coating vanishes.

Studies show that nebulized glutathione can slow or reverse COPD—without side effects.

Sounds easy enough, but it’s not widely used.

You’re probably wondering why more doctors aren’t using it.

It’s simple and it’s a story we’ve heard before. Glutathione is not profitable.

The U.S. spent $24 BILLION on COPD in 2023 alone.

And asthma costs another $40 billion a year.

These are “forever patients” for Big Pharma.

The current system isn’t designed to cure them—it’s designed to barely keep them alive, keep them dependent, and milk them for every last penny they’ve got.

It sounds more like extortion than health care.

Once considered a miracle compound, DMSO has shown to heal inflammation, restore blood flow, reverse tissue damage—even rescue dying nerves.

Over the years, its use has spanned everything from paralysis to pancreatitis.

And over time, it was discovered to help the lungs, too.

DMSO is what's called an “umbrella therapy”—it treats dozens of diseases and other ailments by targeting the root causes: inflammation, oxidative damage, poor circulation, etc.

DMSO is safe, inexpensive, and shockingly effective.

A little too effective, in fact.

So the FDA did what the FDA does… and buried it.

When DMSO hit the mainstream in the 1960s, Americans rightly flocked to it. Pain vanished in minutes. Chronic disease symptoms faded. Real healing began.

But pharmaceutical giants saw the writing on the wall—DMSO was a threat to their profits and their very existence.

So they got the FDA to pull the plug.

Research was shut down overnight. DMSO disappeared and eventually faded from memory.

Thanks to the 1994 Dietary Supplement Health & Education Act, the FDA can no longer regulate natural medicines.

But the damage to DMSO was done. It fell into obscurity.

Until now.

is reviving DMSO’s reputation. Check it out:

The testimonials are now flooding in. Hundreds of people are sharing their DMSO success stories.

People using DMSO for pain were suddenly breathing better. Their COPD improved. Asthma symptoms vanished. Oxygen tanks abruptly went unused. Some people even reversed their pulmonary fibrosis.

And it’s not a fluke.

The results are consistent—all over the world.

If you’re not familiar with COPD, what you really must understand is just how life altering and debilitating it can be. How people struggle to do the things that most of us take for granted—like walking to the mailbox and even getting dressed in the morning.

These people are regularly met with dead ends and little support. They suffer until they die.

Watch this video testimonial from Daniel who has been struggling with stage three COPD.

Like many other COPD patients, Daniel was ready to die.

He describes his loss of willpower, the mounting depression he experienced, and the unhelpful “treatments” he was given at each stage of the disease.

When Daniel had nothing left to lose, his neighbor suggested he nebulize DMSO. And so he did.

In only three days, Daniel saw progress. Three days.

His color is back. He is no longer losing his breath. He can carry his groceries.

The fact that Daniel was even able to record this video telling his story is a miracle in itself!

A doctor treating a patient for severe cystic fibrosis reached out to

to share their patient’s story.

A 45-year-old woman who was on track for a lung transplant, began treatment with DMSO and glutathione.

After just one month, she was full of energy. She even went without antibiotics for the longest stretch since she was in her 20’s.

It’s nothing short of a miracle.

And they have the pulmonary function tests from before and during treatment to back it up.

One reader’s 85-year-old husband had pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema. They gave him back rubs with DMSO and a big dose of good old fashioned sunlight.

Suddenly and at age 85, he was making coffee, walking without a wheelchair, and going to church again.

His doctors couldn’t explain it.

People who smoked for decades and were tied to their oxygen tanks seemingly for the rest of their lives have found success—in a week or less!

After a week of DMSO inhalation via nebulizer, they could breathe again. Even without supplemental oxygen.

One patient even walked 30 minutes on an elliptical after being bedridden for months!

Let that sink in.

It’s not just anecdotal. These recoveries line up with international research.

In China, Germany, and Russia, DMSO has been shown to:

• Reverse lung fibrosis

• Prevent oxygen deprivation

• Reduce lung swelling

• Calm inflammatory cytokines

• Restore mitochondrial function

If this sounds too good to be true—I understand!

Read the evidence compiled by

for yourself. Every claim is backed up.

DMSO is truly life changing.

DMSO also protects against toxic exposures.

From wildfire smoke to chlorine, and from Teflon fumes to air pollution—DMSO helps the lungs detox and repair.

It even reduces the genetic damage caused by cigarette smoke when paired with antioxidants like tea polyphenols.

One of the most surprising findings?

Chinese researchers showed that DMSO even protects against depleted uranium poisoning.

What?!

It reduces DNA breaks, prevents cell death, and restores cell signaling. Nine studies back this.

But virtually no one in America is talking about it.

Respiratory infections?

DMSO breaks through bacterial defenses and boosts the success of antibiotics by 3 to 200 times.

These infections—especially pneumonia—are a major killer. But once again, DMSO comes to the rescue.

In one Libyan hospital, 31 patients with lung abscesses were treated with DMSO and antibiotics. All of them recovered fully and with no recurrence!

Even tuberculosis—one of the deadliest infections in the world—responds to DMSO.

It stops bacterial growth, enhances drug absorption, and heals the cavities left behind in the lungs.

And it’s one of the few tools that work against drug-resistant strains.

Then there’s ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), the nightmare lung collapse that puts people on ventilators.

In rats and hamsters, DMSO reversed lung edema, inflammation, and cell death.

One human study showed three patients with near-fatal ARDS recovered completely—one in just a week!

People with asthma are seeing incredible results.

Dozens of

’s readers have reported that they’ve ditched their inhalers, are breathing deeply again, and are finally living free of constant chest tightness.

The science backs it all up.

DMSO reduces the key immune cells involved in asthma attacks, enhances steroid effectiveness, and improves outcomes when combined with bronchodilators and antihistamines.

No wonder the German DMSO community reports major success with asthma treatment.

Even a 20-year-old cat’s asthma disappeared after a single DMSO application!

Want to know where to get DMSO, which brands to trust, how to dose it, and the best way to use it for lung ailments? Subscribe to

for all the details.

This information can literally save lives.

Sinus infections, chronic coughs, bronchitis—they’re all being tackled by DMSO.

People report instant relief where nothing else worked.

Even symptoms linked to airborne toxins are being reversed.

So why haven’t you heard about this?

Because healing people doesn’t make money. Keeping them sick does.

It’s basic math done by an industry that has everyone fooled.

That’s why a dirt-cheap solvent that fixes inflammation, boosts drug delivery, and regenerates tissue got buried by regulators.

And that’s exactly why it’s time to bring it back.

The medical system wants you trapped in their cycle of drugs, side effects, and hospital visits.

By keeping you sick, they keep themselves alive.

DMSO threatens that entire model—by actually fixing the underlying damage.

If even half of these testimonials are true, this should be the biggest medical story of our time.

But you won’t see this in the mainstream media.

This is about reclaiming what works and taking back control of our health.

Thousands are now healing—not because of the system, but in spite of it.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Remarkable Secrets of Coconuts

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

The FDA’s 50-Year War on the Safest Painkiller Ever Discovered

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

