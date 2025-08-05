RFK Jr just dropped a bombshell on mRNA vaccine technology.

He says the COVID shots PROLONGED the pandemic… and helped CAUSE the variants.

But that’s not even the best part.

MAHA just leveled up. This might be Kennedy’s biggest move yet.

In a move that many were hoping for but were not expecting, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy just announced that BARDA will be CANCELING 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts, saving taxpayers about $500 million in the process.

This move delivered a major blow to the biomedical industrial complex, which was hoping to make an mRNA vaccine for just about every disease imaginable.

The reason for this move is grounded in what happened during the COVID debacle, which Kennedy explained in detail.

First, he shared how “mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.”

“mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation, and the vaccine becomes INEFFECTIVE,” Kennedy said.

The next revelation was a big surprise.

Kennedy confirmed that the COVID shots could have CAUSED the mutations and EXTENDED the pandemic altogether.

He explained:

“The [mRNA] vaccine [platform] paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics. As the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine, millions of people, maybe even you or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective.”

Kennedy’s comments echo what vaccinologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for the better part of four years now.

He warned, “You are generating a breeding ground for even more infectious variants to replicate” when you vaccinate DURING a pandemic.

With the conclusion that mRNA shots are ineffective against respiratory viruses, prolong pandemics, and encourage mutations, Kennedy declared:

“mRNA technology poses MORE risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses.”

As such, Kennedy announced that BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) will be CANCELING 22 mRNA vaccine contracts, saving taxpayers “just under $500 million” in the process.

He clarified that this isn’t a complete indictment of mRNA technology across the board, but when it comes to respiratory diseases, he believes it offers no benefit to humanity.

“That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions,” Kennedy said.

Thanks for reading! I hope this brought you the good news you needed today.

I was banned from Twitter 1.0 three times for sharing information that Kennedy just confirmed.

Like many others, I was labeled a “conspiracy theorist.” Turns out, we were right all along.

Leave a comment

A little bit about me: I spent over a decade working as a licensed healthcare professional. But when the Biden administration rolled out its vaccine mandates, I couldn’t stay silent. My conscience simply wouldn’t let me.

That’s when I started this page.

Since then, I’ve shared thousands of clips featuring doctors and scientists who were brave enough to question the official COVID narrative.

Along the way, we’ve reached billions of views and helped millions of people understand the other side of the COVID story that the government didn’t want out.

If censorship strikes again, you can always find me at vigilantfox.com.

Sign up for my newsletter to get the latest “conspiracy theories” delivered straight to your inbox. It’s a simple and easy way to stay ahead.