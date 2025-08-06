This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Hailey Gomez

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that she is “rooting out” deep state “bad actors” to bring back integrity to the intelligence community for the American people.

Prior to Gabbard’s confirmation as DNI, Democrats opposed President Donald Trump choosing her for the role, with some Democrat senators delaying her confirmation hearing in January. Responding to a recent post on X from Democrat Virginia Sen. Mark Warner that called for Gabbard to be fired, Fox’s Laura Ingraham asked if she believes Warner is “taking his orders pretty well.”

“He has and continues to be a reliable soldier. And you’re right there, Laura, to make that comparison,” Gabbard said. “Because these very same tactics they are using now are the same tactics that the warmongers of Washington have consistently used whenever anyone challenges them to say, ‘Hey, this does not serve the best interests of the American people. It does not make us more safe, secure and free. So why are you doing this?'”

“Exposing these people for who they are and, once again, who is the deep state? What does it consist of? We’re seeing this revealed in real time here,” Gabbard added. “It’s important for the American people to pay attention and realize like, ‘Hey, with the mainstream propaganda media, we got to pay attention, we got to use our common sense and recognize we should accept nothing they say at face value.'”

Democrats and legacy media seem to be brushing off new intel from Gabbard and the FBI on the 2016 Russia hoax — alleging Trump’s first campaign colluded with Russia to sway the election.

Kicking off the first wave of new Russiagate intel in July, Gabbard declassified a trove of documents alleging that former Obama intel officials weaponized the Russia case against Trump during his first term. Since then, Republicans have slammed Democrats for continuing to push the hoax.

Ingraham went on to ask Gabbard why the U.S. is continuing to fund agencies like the FBI and CIA, highlighting how two intelligence organizations had been at the “root” of creating the Russia hoax issue.

“I’ll go back to that Mark Warner tweet that you put out saying that I’m a threat to national security. Why? Because I’m actually exposing the truth,” Gabbard said. “As director of National Intelligence, I’m doing the work to go and root out those deep state bad actors within the intelligence community.”

“Because our country’s national security depends on it. The rule of law requires it. The integrity of our democratic republic requires rooting out the truth, telling the truth to the American people and bringing about that accountability,” Gabbard said. “So yes, it is essential across the board not only to root out the individual bad actors, but to enact the kind of institutional reform to make it so that these kinds of things cannot be allowed to happen again.”

Since the release of information, Gabbard announced on July 23 that she would refer former President Barack Obama to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges related to his alleged role in the Russia investigation. On Monday, the DOJ opened a grand jury investigation into the alleged conspiracy involving Obama administration officials and their role in the Russia hoax.

