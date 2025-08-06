This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

An exclusive leak obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals that disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was not only shielded by the U.S. justice system, but was in fact a covert FBI informant, effectively working for “intelligence” years before his notorious 2007 plea deal.

In 2018, The Gateway Pundit reported that Jeffrey Epstein was not just protected by federal authorities but may have actively worked as an informant for the FBI under former Director Robert Mueller.

According to the uncovered documents released under a successful Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit:

“On 9/11/08, case agent advised writer that Epstein is currently being prosecuted by the State of Florida and is complying with all conditions of his please with the State of Florida. Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida. Case agent also advised that no further forfeiture assistance will be required for this case. Case agent is requested to contact writer in the event this matter moves forward on a federal level.”

RadarOnline now reports that “the file extends the timeline of Epstein’s ties to the FBI even further back than previously believed.”

The news outlet reported:

A source close to the case told this masthead: “These are the smoking gun documents. They show Epstein was an active source for the FBI way before his plea deal in 2007.”

This revelation has reignited long-standing suspicions that Epstein’s immunity was not the result of powerful lawyers or elite connections alone – but due to his value as an intelligence asset. One source familiar with the investigation said: “The real reason the FBI has been stonewalling for years is because these files blow up the official story. Epstein wasn’t just evading justice – he was helping them.” Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement included language almost unheard of in federal agreements, immunizing both known and unnamed associates accused of exploiting underage girls. These included Sarah Kellen, now 45, Adriana Ross, 41, Lesley Groff, 54, and Nadia Marcinkova, 39.

A source added: “But this is only the beginning. We now know the FBI had a working relationship with Epstein going back years. “The public deserves to know what he was trading for that protection – and who else was involved.”

It can be recalled that Alex Acosta, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida from June 2005 to June 2009 under President George W. Bush, previously claimed he was told to back off Epstein because “he belonged to intelligence.”

During transition interviews, Trump’s former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta revealed that he was informed Jeffrey Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” that the case was “above his pay grade,” and that he was instructed to “leave it alone.”

In a July 2020 C-SPAN clip, Acosta clarified that he never directly confirmed Epstein was an intelligence asset. He simply repeated what he was told.

