#10 - Florida Surgeon General Makes a Stunning Vaccine Announcement

Dr. Joseph Ladapo just dropped news that’s going to send shockwaves through the vaccine industry.

Today, he announced that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with Governor DeSantis, will be ending ALL vaccine mandates.

That doesn’t mean just COVID mandates—ALL mandates, including the childhood schedule. It’s a move that gives parents full autonomy over what goes into their children’s bodies.

This would make Florida the first state to commit to eliminating all vaccine mandates, breaking a decades-long tradition of requiring kids to be “up to date” on their shots to attend public school. And once Florida does it, chances are more red states will follow.

It’s a complete nightmare for the vaccine industry, which has enjoyed decades of near-universal compliance from parents.

But that all changed after COVID. Parents no longer trust public health—and the COVID reckoning is finally here.

#9 - HOLY SMOKES: Scott Jennings goes NUCLEAR on Tim Walz over his vile comments about Trump dying.

Never thought we’d hear the nice guy from Kentucky drop language like this on live TV… but it was well deserved.

@ScottJenningsKY UNLEASHED:

“I’ll tell you who is a COMPLETE piece of SH*T!”

“I’m going to tell you right now. Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, holding up a phone in front of a rally saying, well, we thought we were going to wake up and find out the president had died. Someday it will happen.”

“No political official, no elected official should be walking around saying, well, I’m hoping we wake up one day and the President of the United States has DIED?!”

“CRAZY!”

#8 - An emotional Rochelle Walensky says it’s her duty “to serve” even when science deniers attack “truth seekers.”

Walensky, who served as CDC director under Biden, recommended the COVID shot for pregnant women and babies.

“When those who attack science, we serve. And when those who are attacking the truth seekers… we serve.”

#7 – RFK Jr. announces HHS will finally be enforcing the Cures Act.

This means patients will finally have full access to their medical records—no more stonewalling from those profiting off your data.

“Under the new HHS, no one—not your doctor, not your hospital, not the electronic health record companies—will be able to cordon off your information for their own profit. If they do, we want you to report them.”

#6 - Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump’s Director of Medicare & Medicaid Services, APPROVES of Florida’s plan to END childhood vaccine mandates.

“I would definitely not have mandates for vaccinations. This is a decision that a physician and a patient should be making together.”

Credit: @nicksortor

#5 - Scientists Admit Cheap Over-the-Counter Nasal Spray May Block COVID Infection in New Peer-Reviewed Study

After Big Pharma made trillions pushing an experimental jab...

#4 - JD Vances makes reporter look foolish when she asks “what legal authority” the Trump administaration has to take down a Venezuelan cartel boat.

JD: “The legal authority is that there are terrorists bringing deadly drugs into our country, and POTUS ran on a promise of stopping it.”

Video: @townhallcom

#3 - Paul Offit Kicked Off Key FDA Vaccine Panel

It’s a glorious day.

#2 - Trump to Hang a ‘Presidential Portrait’ of Biden’s Autopen in the White House

#1 - Dr. Robert Malone reveals the CDC is about to revisit the ENTIRE childhood vaccine schedule.

“Everything is on the table.”

“The mission space that we have … includes revisiting the entire pediatric schedule, insisting on data for vaccine-vaccine interactions, insisting on control data, addressing the appropriateness of immediate after-birth vaccination with hepatitis B vaccine [and] the appropriateness of the current human papilloma virus vaccine.”

CREDIT: @Holden_Culotta

