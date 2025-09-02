Happy Tuesday, readers! Hope you all had a great Labor Day weekend.

Let’s jump into today’s top 10 headlines:

#10 – Joe Rogan says there’s a clear connection between SSRIs and mass shootings — and “EVERYONE knows it!”

“It is REAL!”

Rogan then went off on the media, declaring that this is a “dirty secret that no one talks about because all the media is PAID OFF by the pharmaceutical drug companies.”

“The reality is most of these people who have committed mass murder are on psychiatric medication,” he said.

SSRI use has increased by 500% in the 1990s. Interestingly, the rise in mass shootings "OVERLAPS with the entrance of SSRIs to the US market."

As medical researcher and popular author,

, has

:

“In ALL cases where a mass school shooting has happened, and it was possible to know the medical history of the shooter, the shooter WAS TAKING a psychiatric medication that was known for causing these behavioral changes.”

Leave a comment

#9 - Trump makes an MSM reporter look foolish over the judge’s ruling on National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

The reporter clearly wanted his 15 seconds of fame to attack the president, but Trump instantly humbled him by pointing out a key fact the reporter “forgot” to mention.

#8 - Dr. Paul Offit Says RFK Jr. Is in the Pocket of “Big Alt Med”

Now, that’s a new slur that I haven’t heard before.

#7 – New Harvard research shows at least an 80% spike in autism risk when Tylenol is used during pregnancy.

Dr. Brian Hooker of @ChildrensHD warns that this danger is even greater for newborns.

When a mother takes Tylenol during pregnancy, her body helps detoxify the dose for the baby. But once the child is born, “Mom is not there to detox Tylenol.”

Credit: @ChildrensHD

#6 - CNN’s Dana Bash ADMITS on-air that the only reason Democrats suddenly want “transparency” on the Epstein files is to make Republicans “uncomfortable”.

That was unexpected.

“I don’t think there is a Democrat who is desperate to see these Epstein files.”

“They had time during the Biden years to do that, and they didn’t.”

#5 - Michigan Democrats Caught in $5 Billion Fraud Scheme

#4 - Ilhan Omar’s Net Worth Soars 3,500% - Months After Calling Millionaire Claims "Ridiculous": Report

#3 - Trump says he had no idea about the weekend’s fake news rumor that he was DEAD — says he was “very active.”

Peter Doocy asked him how he found out he was supposedly dead.

Trump: “Really? I didn’t see that.”

“Last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful—and then I didn’t do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him.”

“Biden wouldn’t do them for months! You wouldn’t see him and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him.”

“It’s fake news. It’s so fake. That’s why the media has so little credibility.”

#2 - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Trump’s tariff revenue alone could boost economic growth by as much as 5 PERCENT of GDP.

“Just with the tariff income, we’re going to be in the 5s [percent-wise], which is incredible. That’s like running a marathon and starting 5 miles before everybody else.”

Video: @MJTruthUltra

#1 - Peter Navarro says, “Trump got lied to … not just by Fauci but by PFIZER.”

“They didn't disclose the side effects of that [COVID vaccine] and they weren't clear with him. They made him think that it was a true vaccine, when it's not. It's mRNA technology.”

@TheChiefNerd

BONUS #1 - Sen. Rand Paul SHUTS DOWN Ex-CDC Official Trashing RFK Jr. With a Single Statement

BONUS #2 - Pennsylvania Karen Accidentally Buys House With Big Swastika In It

BONUS #3 - “The Remedy to Everything But Death

BONUS #4 - FAFO: This Loser Was Fired for Spreading Fake ‘Trump is Dead’ Rumors

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

Share