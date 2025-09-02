Rep. Graham Filler speaks at expungement legislation event.

This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Gregory Lyakhov

Republicans in Michigan have exposed one of the most blatant examples of budgetary abuse in recent memory.

House Republicans say their review of the state budget revealed more than $5 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse, hidden through the creation of 4,277 “phantom jobs.”

These positions do not exist in reality but were used to justify line items that allowed Democrats to funnel money toward radical priorities rather than essential services.

Among the spending categories tied to these fake jobs are taxpayer-funded gender surgeries for convicted criminals and millions in “arts and culture” grants for organizations that cannot even be identified.

Under complete Democrat control, Lansing has allowed the budget to balloon to over $82 billion—the largest in state history.

Compared to just two years ago, state spending has grown by nearly 20%, and rather than delivering real benefits for taxpayers, the increase has been absorbed by programs that advance ideological goals.

Roads remain among the worst in the nation, insurance rates continue to weigh down families, and basic services show little improvement. Yet Democrats diverted billions toward programs that would not survive public scrutiny if debated honestly.

Republicans have presented a clear alternative. Their plan eliminates the fake jobs, strips out the fraudulent spending categories, and redirects those funds to priorities that ordinary citizens actually value.

That includes repairing infrastructure, providing real tax relief, and ensuring that schools have the resources needed to educate students rather than serve as staging grounds for partisan experiments.

This scandal also illustrates the consequences of one-party rule. With Democrats holding the governorship and both chambers of the legislature, budget oversight has been reduced to rubber-stamping.

Bills have been rushed through the process without transparent debate, and oversight committees have been largely sidelined. That environment allowed the creation of thousands of fake jobs and billions in questionable spending.

Without the intervention of House Republicans, the public would never have learned how far Democrats were willing to go to hide waste behind bureaucratic accounting tricks.

Michigan is already one of the most competitive states in the country, and this revelation will reinforce the perception that Democrats cannot be trusted with public money.

Voters who are already frustrated by inflation, declining competitiveness, and deteriorating infrastructure now see direct evidence that their tax dollars have been misused.

Republicans can now point to a tangible example of how Democrat control translates into corruption, waste, and misplaced priorities.

The choice for Michigan voters is equally clear.

They can continue with a Democrat Party that treats taxpayer money as a slush fund for ideological projects, or they can support Republicans who have demonstrated the willingness to expose corruption and return the government to its proper purpose: serving the people of Michigan.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

