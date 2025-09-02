The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Jones's avatar
Patricia Jones
12m

Totally not true. The roads are getting fixed. The national government is cutting off $$ for education.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Is there a blue state in the country that's actually doing well?

If the dem party is reduced to ashes, it might be the best outcome for Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture