The man on the right is the CDC’s former immunization chief.

He quit his job over RFK Jr. — and now he’s on a media tour attacking him.

But Rand Paul just put him in his place with three simple sentences.

And it all started when the “scientist” on the right made a hysterical warning about the very first vaccine given to infants.

Meet Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.

He was the CDC’s director of immunizations until the Trump administration, with RFK Jr. leading HHS, fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after disagreements with Kennedy over vaccine policy.

Dr. Daskalakis immediately resigned. In his fiery resignation letter, he claimed that political interference was undermining science and endangering the public, warning, “Their desire to please a political base will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults.”

Since then, he’s been making media rounds, seizing every opportunity to attack RFK Jr.

On Sunday, Dr. Daskalakis appeared on ABC with harsh words for Kennedy and the new ACIP committee.

“I only see harm coming,” he warned. “They’re really moving in an ideological direction where they want to see the undoing of vaccination.”

He specifically raised concerns that, under Kennedy’s leadership, the hepatitis B vaccine given at birth could be pushed to later in life.

“I predict that what they’re going to do is try to change the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine so that kids don’t get it when they're born … We have one bite at that apple,” Dr. Daskalakis said.

For context, the hepatitis B vaccine was moved to the childhood schedule in 1991 after it failed to receive uptake among the targeted risk group, specifically, intravenous drug users and those who participate in risky sex.

Children engage in neither, and the hepatitis B vaccine provides protection for only about 6 to 7 years (estimates vary), raising serious questions about why this particular shot is pushed on children at birth.

People have been scratching their heads about this hepatitis B vaccination recommendation for decades. The only viable way a child can contract hepatitis B is if the mother is infected; otherwise, their risk is virtually zero.

Expectant mothers are tested for hepatitis B during pregnancy, and as long as they test negative, the disease poses no risk to the baby.

Again, the shot only lasts about 6 to 7 years and almost always wears off by the time infants become teenagers, so there is no plausible benefit to giving a baby the hepatitis B shot when the mother isn’t infected.

After Dr. Demetre Daskalakis’s stark warning about the hepatitis B shot on ABC, Senator Rand Paul — a physician himself — fired back with a sharp rebuttal that cut him down in just a few sentences.

On X, Sen. Paul wrote:

“No medical reason to give newborns Hep B vaccine if mother is not infected. All mothers who deliver in a hospital are tested. This ‘scientist’s’ fetish for vaccines [is] NOT supported by the data.”

Senator Paul’s rebuke received more than 1.1M views in just the first 8 hours and overwhelming support from his followers. As one X user bluntly stated:

“RIP Hep B vaccine for babies. It should have NEVER taken this long.”

