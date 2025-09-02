Dear loyal readers,

Now, let’s dive in and meet our first guest: Sayer Ji.

Who Is Sayer Ji?

Sayer Ji is the founder and director of GreenMedInfo.com, the world’s largest open-access natural health database.

With over two decades of experience in natural health and integrative medicine, he has become a recognized voice in holistic wellness.

In 2021, Ji was branded part of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” alongside Joseph Mercola, Sherri Tenpenny, Ty and Charlene Bollinger, and Robert Kennedy Jr., as Facebook moved to silence leading voices who challenged vaccines and the “pill for every ill” model of medicine.

After years of building a trusted audience, Ji’s Facebook presence was wiped out overnight, forcing him to start over from scratch.

But instead of giving up, he came back stronger. Today, his Substack is thriving and reaching a rapidly growing audience because his content is just that good.

Without further ado, let’s get into the questions.

QUESTION #1 - President Trump just called on Pfizer and other pharmaceutical giants to PROVE their COVID-19 products work with transparent data, and he’s now questioning whether Operation Warp Speed was actually the success he once thought it was. How big of a deal do you think this is? And what do you predict—or hope—will come from it?

SAYER JI: This is seismic. For years, critics of the rushed COVID product rollout have been dismissed, censored, or punished for raising exactly this point: Where is the transparent, gold-standard, patient-level trial data? Now, a former president—and the same one who launched Operation Warp Speed—is demanding that evidence be put on the table.

Two things stand out:

1.) Narrative shift at the top: When the architect of the rollout begins questioning it, it signals a potential break in the bipartisan taboo that has protected these companies from scrutiny.

2.) Accountability opening: If taken seriously, this could mean congressional hearings, subpoena power to compel data release, and possible clawbacks of indemnity protections if fraud or willful misconduct is shown.

My prediction is that the pharmaceutical companies will initially stonewall, claiming “proprietary data,” but public pressure will grow. Independent scientists, attorneys general, and even international regulators may seize this moment to demand full transparency.

My hope is that this leads to a broader reckoning—not just about the abject safety and efficacy record of these specific injections, but about the structural flaws in how we test, regulate, and indemnify pharmaceutical products. A true corrective moment would move us toward:

•Full public access to trial data (no more hidden contracts or redactions).

•Independent replication of results before any future mass rollouts.

•Re-examination of liability shields and emergency-use shortcuts.

QUESTION #2 - I’ve read your articles on black seed oil being “the remedy for everything but death.” In your opinion, what are the top 3 reasons why everyone should take black seed oil, and which brand do you recommend?

SAYER JI: Top 3 reasons to consider black seed oil + brand rec:

1.) Metabolic & inflammatory balance: Thymoquinone-rich Nigella sativa supports healthy inflammatory signaling and oxidative resilience—great for the “terrain.”

2.) Immune harmony & respiratory support: Traditionally used for allergic/seasonal tension and general immune balance; many report smoother airways and recovery. As a former asthmatic and chronic seasonal allergy sufferer, this one has been a dear, old friend, who never fails.

3.) Microbiome & healthy aging: Gentle antimicrobial/biome-modulating effects; I view it as a daily tonic.



My fascination with black seed comes from cataloging hundreds of potential therapeutic uses in the biomedical literature—see my GreenMedInfo index:

https://greenmedinfo.com/substance/nigella-sativa-aka-black-seed.



What to buy: Look for organic, cold-pressed, nitrogen-flushed oil in Miron glass with third-party testing and stated thymoquinone levels. I’m a fan of Dr. Group, and my favorite brand is Global Healing.

We don’t advertise products on my natural medicine database, GreenMedInfo.com, to remove COI.

QUESTION #3 - If you were diagnosed with cancer right now, who would you see, and what would you do to try to heal naturally? (This isn’t medical advice—just what your knowledge and instincts would tell you.)



SAYER JI: This strikes to the heart of REGENERATE—the largest chapter in my book is on the true causes of cancer and therapeutic solutions that go to root cause resolution of the condition.

Step one is mapping the microenvironment: metabolic status, toxicant burden (including oral health), infections, circadian disruption, and psychogenic drivers (trauma, stress, meaning).

Then I’d prioritize fasting protocols, detoxification, and anti-cancer nutritional patterns rich in dietary microRNAs to help revert the condition’s drivers. Many of the adjuncts you often see me discuss—targeted cancer stem cell targeting botanicals (e.g. resveratrol, green tea, turmeric), sunlight/sleep discipline, oxygenation-focused aerobic exercise, and (case-by-case) HBOT—remain excellent, layered based on real-time labs and imaging.

And never underestimate the power of chlorophyll and bio-melanin sources (e.g., chaga) for addressing the metabolic drivers of cancer (i.e., Warburg hypothesis), which includes suboptimal energy production due to a lack of photonic mediators.

QUESTION #4 - With the birth rate below replacement level and more couples relying on IVF, what insights has your research uncovered that could help couples conceive naturally?



SAYER JI: First, ditch contraceptive clothing: tight yoga pants/athleisure fabrics can be remarkably anti-fertility (heat, pressure, synthetic chemistry). I unpack this here:

Add: endocrine-load audit (plastics/PFAS, fragrances), nutrient density (eggs, shellfish, grass-fed meats/organs, ferments; ensure D, K2, choline, iodine, zinc, DHA, food-folate), fertility awareness + circadian hygiene, and minimize pharmaceuticals unless essential. Reduce non-native EMF, ground daily, and get red light/UVB exposure prudently.

QUESTION #5 - What are three tips you have for someone who seems to be doing everything right—clean diet, regular exercise, etc.—but still feels like there’s room to improve their health?

SAYER JI: I actually have more than three.

HIIT + Soleus activation: Incorporate sprints or short high-intensity bouts for truly ecstatic effects for mood and well-being, and train your soleus—the “second heart” that pumps blood/lymph during standing. Its dysfunction correlates with markedly higher mortality risk. “Move it or lose it” has never been truer. I break it down here:

Protein & muscle: 1.6–2.2 g/kg/day protein; 2–3 progressive strength sessions/week.

Metabolic fine-tuning: Track fasting insulin , waist:height, and HRV to guide tweaks. I use the OURA ring (always on airplane mode) to track HRV and my overall resilience and sleep quality, daily)

Ferments & fiber diversity: A daily fermented food + ~30 plant varieties/week for the microbiome.

Go on the organic apple mono-diet "fast" as featured in my international best-selling book REGENERATE: This is an extraordinary way to cleanse your system and give your body a reset, without having to deprive yourself fully of eating, and having your digestive system 'shut down.'

QUESTION #6 - Improving physical health is simple: eat well and stay active. But mental health, though just as important, often gets overlooked. What are your best tips for boosting mental health?

SAYER JI: Morning sunlight/nature, strength training, slow nasal breathing, journaling, and relationship hygiene (regular honest check-ins).

Limit doom-scrolling; learn something novel weekly.

Magnesium repletion and EPA/DHA can help; consider somatic/therapeutic work when appropriate.

Always remember that hard challenges in life don't just happen to you, but for you - i.e. find the spiritual message in things; adversity makes you stronger and wiser.

QUESTION #7 - What lifestyle changes can make the biggest difference in transforming an unhealthy person into a healthy person?



SAYER JI: Ditch ultra-processed foods and industrial seed oils, cook most meals, walk 8–10k steps/day, lift 2–3x/week, sleep 7.5–9 hours, mineralize hydration, and build a weekly community ritual (shared meal or movement).

QUESTION #8 - Coffee: Some say it’s good for you because of antioxidants, while others say it damages adrenals, hormones, etc. What’s your take?



SAYER JI: Nuanced. Polyphenols help; caffeine timing can hurt sleep. I take it ~90 minutes after waking, cap 1–2 cups, and stop by noon - or better yet, exchange coffee for matcha, which is superior in so many ways, not the least of which is that it is not an addictive opioid, unlike coffee. Learn more about this shocking fact:

Personally, I often opt for a matcha latte made with coconut milk (for MCTs)—a “bulletproof matcha.” If using dairy, I prefer A2 sources from regeneratively certified producers (more below).

QUESTION #9 - What’s one toxic thing most people use/own that they don’t even realize is toxic?



SAYER JI: PFAS-coated nonstick cookware (and some food packaging). Swap for cast iron, stainless, or quality ceramic; avoid high-heat sprays.

QUESTION #10 - What do you think is the biggest threat humanity is up against in the not-so-distant future?

SAYER JI: The centralization of biology and speech—technocratic control over food, medicine, and information—eroding sovereignty and metabolic health.

The antidote is decentralized, regenerative health systems and open discourse (which is why we are so thankful for Vigilant Fox and the flowering of independent media platforms like Substack and X).

QUESTION #11 - What can someone expect when subscribing to your Substack newsletter

SAYER JI: Actionable natural-health analyses, sacred-biology essays, investigative pieces on censorship/lawfare’s impact on health freedom, protocols and terrain checklists, interviews, and community Q&As—with clear sourcing (often Chicago-style notes).

Paid readers get deeper dives, AMAs, early looks, and downloads.

A big thank you to Sayer Ji for taking the time to answer my questions. His two decades of holistic medicine experience really came through in this interview.

