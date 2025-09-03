This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

For years, Americans were told their only hope was to roll up their sleeves for Pfizer, Moderna, and the rest of the vaccine cartel.

Trillions of dollars flowed into their coffers while dissenting doctors were silenced, families were divided, and countless workers lost their jobs under vaccine mandates.

However, a peer-reviewed study out of Germany now shows that a cheap, decades-old nasal spray, azelastine, may do what the so-called ‘miracle’ experimental COVID jabs never accomplished: stop infection.

According to new findings published in JAMA Internal Medicine this week, all it may have taken to block infections was a $10 bottle of over-the-counter nasal spray used for seasonal allergies.

Researchers at Saarland University Hospital in Germany ran a phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial on 450 healthy adults between March 2023 and July 2024.

Participants were randomly divided into two groups:

227 volunteers received azelastine nasal spray (a common antihistamine used for allergies) three times a day.

223 volunteers got a placebo spray.

All participants were tested for COVID twice per week for nearly two months.

The difference was undeniable:

Infections in the placebo group: 15 out of 223 people (6.7%) caught COVID.

Infections in the azelastine group: Only 5 out of 227 people (2.2%) got infected.

That’s a 67% reduction in risk of infection. The odds ratio came out to 0.31 (95% CI, 0.11–0.87; P = .02), meaning the nasal spray cut the likelihood of catching COVID by more than two-thirds, statistically significant.

Not only were fewer people infected, but those who did get sick had longer protection before infection (31 days on average versus 19 days in the placebo group) and shorter illness duration when measured by rapid tests (3.4 days vs 5.1 days).

The spray didn’t just block COVID. It also:

Cut symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections from 6.3% (placebo) down to 1.8%.

Reduced rhinovirus (common cold) infections from 6.3% to 1.8%.

Slashed the overall number of PCR-confirmed infections (COVID + other respiratory viruses) from 22% in placebo to 9.3% with azelastine.

Compare that to the COVID shots: expensive, rushed, mandated, and now known to have diminishing efficacy against new variants and side effects. The vaccines were pitched as our salvation but couldn’t stop infection or transmission.

Yet a cheap generic nasal spray, already FDA-approved for allergies, outperformed them in a head-to-head prevention trial.

And it comes with minimal side effects. Most complaints were mild: bitter taste, nosebleeds, or tiredness. No serious adverse events were linked to the spray.

