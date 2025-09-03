This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

President Trump says he intends to put on public display a portrait of Joe Biden’s autopen where his Presidential portrait would normally be in the White House.

Trump made the comments during an interview with The Daily Caller, while discussing renovations to the White House, including plans for a new “Presidential Wall of Fame”

He noted that this would feature gold-framed portraits of U.S. presidents, prompting reporter Reagan Reese to ask if he planned to include a portrait of Biden.

Trump replied “Isn’t that an interesting question…We put up a picture of the autopen.”

He then showed Reese mock-ups of the image of an autopen, the mechanical device used to replicate a signature, adding “This is going to be very controversial.”

Trump indicated the portrait would be unveiled in about two weeks and noted he was opting for a version without a “smile” on the device, while criticizing Biden’s presidency and pointing to his cognitive decline.

“He didn’t win the race. He lost badly. He was a horrible president, but can you imagine, he says he has stage nine cancer. That was, what? Two, three months ago,” Trump said adding “Stage nine. I’ve never heard of more than stage four. Stage four is the highest. I’ve never — if you’re stage four, you’re dead.”

The remarks tie into Trump’s ongoing criticism of Biden’s alleged overuse of the autopen for signing documents, which he has described as a major scandal.

Whether serious or not, the comments about the portrait come in the wake of Trump moving the portraits of his two predecessors aside from Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, into a stairway that is hidden from public view.

Meanwhile, Trump is prominently displaying a portrait of himself on the day he was almost assassinated. The painting is based on the ‘FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT’ raised fist photograph and has been placed in the Grand Foyer near the entrance of the executive mansion, replacing the official portrait of Barack Obama.

