FDA Fast-Tracks Vaccine Nightmare | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - FDA Approves Vaccine Nightmare

The FDA has just fast-tracked a SELF-AMPLIFYING RNA vaccine.

If you thought the COVID shots were bad, this new technology takes things even further.

The difference with this new technology is that it AMPLIFIES in dose over time. What’s even more terrifying is that it could also mean the vaccine doesn’t stay confined to the person who received it.

Yes, that means shedding.

Attorney

is sounding the alarm with an urgent warning. He says:

“Stopping this [Self-amplifying vaccines] is a hill worth dying on… I’m not exaggerating when I say this is one of the greatest biological threats we’ve ever seen — even worse than COVID.”

“This saRNA poison… uses modRNA just like the mRNA COVID jabs but can self-replicate. This means exposure could lead to ‘infection,’ which was one of the historic goals of self-replicating vaccine research… RFK MUST intervene. He needs to require shedding and other studies to ensure secondary infection is not possible.”

In simple terms, Renz believes this vaccine could act like a contagion—spreading from person to person—and is urging immediate action from RFK Jr. to stop it before it’s too late.

joins Maria for a must-see conversation on one of the most dangerous developments in modern medicine. You need to hear this.

Read the original report here.

Story #2 - Minnesota Lawmakers Introduce Bill to BAN mRNA Vaccines and Gender Medical Procedures on Minors

Lawmakers are taking a bold stand with two new bills designed to outlaw gene-based jabs and protect children from horrific medical harm.

The first bill, HF3152, would BAN the administration of all gene-based vaccines, including mRNA and saRNA shots.

Representative Shane Mekeland, who introduced the legislation, explained that a second bill will go further—formally categorizing these technologies under the state’s statute for bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction.

“This is not hyperbole,” Mekeland said. “That language already existed. It just is in pointing out the fact that… how this was created and what it has done falls into those statutes.”

Dr. Joseph Sansone, supported by bioweapons law expert Dr. Francis Boyle, helped push this effort forward, warning that the COVID injections meet the legal criteria for a biological weapon.

The second bill, HF3151, targets gender-affirming medical interventions on minors. It uses existing Minnesota criminal statutes—like assault, coercion, and misconduct—to hold providers accountable, with penalties reaching up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

The bill is supported by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, who has worked to criminalize gender-transition procedures for minors and helped draft the language using Minnesota’s existing legal framework.

“This is a story that needs to be heard state by state,” said Mekeland. “We need to stop listening to 0.1% of the population trying to normalize this incredibly immoral behavior.”

Story #3 - UK Mother JAILED for Taking Her Kids’ iPads Away

A British mother was arrested and thrown in jail for over seven hours—all because she took away her daughters’ iPads to help them concentrate on their homework.

The UK is spiraling out of control.

The mother, history teacher Vanessa Brown, 50, was wrongly accused of theft after the iPads were traced to her mother’s home in Surrey.

But the reality? The devices belonged to her own children—and she had simply confiscated them as a basic form of discipline.

Brown described the experience as “traumatic,” adding that officers never once paused to consider whether this might be an overreaction.

She was barred from speaking to her children, and one was even pulled out of school for questioning.

This comes just weeks after another parent was arrested for criticizing a school in a WhatsApp group.

This is Keir Starmer’s Britain. If this doesn’t scream dystopia, what does?

Read the original report here.

