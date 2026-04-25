EXCLUSIVE: You’ve Been Lied to About the “New World Order” | Daily Pulse

You were told to question everything.

So you looked past the mainstream… and picked a side that felt like the alternative.

But why does every path still lead back to the same people?

Different countries. Different leaders. Different narratives, yet the outcome keeps moving in the same direction… no matter who’s “winning.”

The “multipolar world” isn’t what people think. The WEF is just one piece of it. Look closer, and the same names and networks keep showing up. From the League of Nations—now the United Nations—to Bilderberg, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Trilateral Commission.

So why are so many people convinced this is a battle between the “good guys” and the “bad guys”?

Independent journalist James Corbett has been tracking this for 19 years, and he’s come to a conclusion most people don’t want to hear: no one is coming to save us.

No matter which side appears to be “winning,” the direction doesn’t change. It leads to the same place.

Technocracy.

And if you look back at COVID, you’ve already seen how this works. Maybe every event isn’t perfectly orchestrated…

But the outcome?

That’s a different story.

You watched it happen in real time. News and information moved online, independent voices exploded, and for a moment it really felt like people finally had a way to get around the gatekeepers.

For the first time, it seemed like people had direct access to the truth.

James Corbett acknowledged that shift, but pointed to what most people didn’t catch. The system didn’t lose control of the narrative. It adapted to it.

What was once dismissed as “something you saw on the Internet” became the primary way people think. And once that happened, the establishment couldn’t afford to ignore it.

So they copied the playbook.

Corbett explained how those independent spaces are being “invaded” and steered through “false narratives,” pointing to examples like QAnon as a model for how people searching for truth can be pulled into something that only feels independent.

You’ve likely seen the pattern without fully realizing it. Voices that sound different but keep arriving at the same conclusions. Narratives that feel rebellious but never actually step outside the mainstream structure.

Yeah, more people are questioning the system than ever before. But the system already adapted to meet them there.

That’s what changed.

And that’s why it’s harder to tell what’s real than it used to be.

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The argument is familiar: if one side is corrupt, the opposition must be the solution.

Corbett challenges that assumption.

The belief that figures like Putin or Xi represent a real counterforce isn’t just mistaken. It’s built on what he called a “fundamental fabrication.”

The conflict isn’t between nations. It’s between an idea.

At the center of it is an ideology “predicated on the right of certain people to rule over others,” and that belief shows up across every major power structure.

That’s why the “multipolar world” narrative feels convincing at first. It promises balance, fairness, shared power. But Corbett’s point is that it leads to the same place: a system where a “ruling clique of oligarchs” governs, with the only difference being who sits at the top.

This isn’t a battle for freedom.

It’s a competition over who gets to control you.

Global events often feel chaotic on the surface, yet they keep landing in ways that benefit the same structures behind the scenes.

Corbett makes sense of that pattern by explaining what “coordination” actually looks like. Not a perfectly scripted world where everyone is following orders, but a system where competing powers protect the structure that keeps them in control.

He used a mafia analogy to show how it works. Rival groups can fight, betray each other, even go to war over territory. But when something threatens the system itself, they align to preserve it.

That perspective changes how you read events. Not by what leaders say they intend, but by what actually happens as a result.

In the case of the Iran conflict, he pointed to the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz and the impact on global oil flow. Strip away the rhetoric, and the effect is clear. Energy markets shift, pressure builds, and the balance of control over resources starts to move.

You don’t need every player coordinating in secret meetings for this to work. Shared incentives are enough. Different factions can pursue their own interests while still feeding into the same broader outcome.

And while those power struggles play out at the top, Corbett grounds it in something you’ve likely felt yourself. Energy prices rise. Groceries cost more. Everyday life gets harder to manage.

The system may look like a conflict between opposing sides, but the result keeps pointing in the same direction.

And as he put it, that doesn’t leave you or your family in a better position.

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You’ve probably noticed that every crisis leads to the same set of “solutions.” More control, more tracking, more dependency.

Corbett connects that pattern to a broader vision. Once an end goal exists, every event becomes a way to move toward it.

Agendas like “Agenda 2030” don’t require perfectly planned events. They only require events that can justify the next step.

That’s where ideas like “universal high income” come in. On the surface, they sound like relief. But Corbett’s warning is simple. Nothing comes without conditions. Systems like that inevitably carry “strings,” requiring compliance to access what you’re given.

The deeper issue isn’t just economic. It’s directional. Technology has reached a point where it could radically improve human life, but Corbett argues it’s being used to “lock down humanity” and consolidate control instead.

And this is where it leads.

The process works through “incrementalism,” revealing just enough at each step so it never triggers outright rejection.

So what do you do when the next step is in front of you?

Corbett’s answer isn’t political. It’s personal. It comes down to the decisions you make for yourself—and the lines you draw before you’re forced to make them under pressure.

Define your lines now. Before the pressure hits. Before the choice is framed as a matter of survival.

Because when that moment comes, you won’t be thinking from a neutral place. You’ll be reacting under pressure.

And by then, it won’t feel like a real choice.

It will feel like the decision was made for you.

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We want to thank James Corbett for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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