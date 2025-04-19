EXCLUSIVE: USAID Depopulation Agenda Exposed - Shocking Truths Revealed | Daily Pulse

The population control network is so vast, so deeply embedded in our institutions, that mapping it out literally resembles a galaxy.

One man has put in the work to connect the dots—with the help of AI. His name is Andrew Arnold.

According to Arnold, one of the earliest launch points of the population control agenda began in the 1930s, with birth control experiments conducted in Puerto Rico. These trials were quietly carried out on marginalized communities—without their knowledge or consent—and were planned and funded by elite foundations and government-connected institutions.

But that was just the beginning.

As Arnold continued digging, the connections only got darker. The same elites pushing global birth control programs were also deeply embedded in the military-industrial complex. Members of Skull and Bones, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Council on Foreign Relations weren’t just involved—they were leading the charge.

He also found that the UN’s population division was seeded by U.S. intelligence-linked think tanks in the 1950s. What looked like neutral, data-driven planning was actually a soft-power weapon for global demographic manipulation.

Even Planned Parenthood, Arnold explains, was never just about “women’s health.” It evolved from a web of eugenics-driven organizations tied to powerful families like the Rothschilds and Warburgs—used not to empower, but to control populations under the banner of reproductive rights.

Population control didn’t go away—it simply rebranded. Arnold describes it as a long-term playbook for global dominance. And once you see how the military, academia, and elite philanthropy merged into one calculated system of engineered depopulation, it’s impossible to unsee.

The galaxy has been mapped. The truth is out there. And it’s far darker than we thought.

Arnold’s research also uncovers a historical story that most people have never heard. Two U.S. presidents—Eisenhower and JFK—were staunchly opposed to population control during their time in office.

“They didn’t want to touch it with a ten-foot pole,” Arnold said.

Eisenhower even issued direct warnings against involving the U.S. in overseas contraceptive efforts. But despite his firm stance, officials and agencies that later folded into USAID quietly defied him, advancing operations in secret that laid the foundation for today’s global population agenda.

What ultimately shifted the course of history was a private meeting between Eisenhower and William Henry Draper Jr.—a powerful banker, industrialist, and high-level member of Skull and Bones. Shortly after that conversation, Eisenhower reversed course and publicly aligned with Planned Parenthood. That moment cracked the door wide open for future administrations to embrace population control policies—rebranded under the polished label of humanitarian aid.

Arnold has made it his mission to trace these turning points and bring them to light using AI-powered research. What he’s uncovered isn’t speculation—it’s documented, trackable, and interconnected.

Arnold then dropped an eye-opener. He revealed that USAID funded nearly EVERY major contraceptive technology on the market.

It all began in the 1970s, when the agency’s population program exploded with funding. “They were getting so much money they didn’t know what to do with it,” he said.

Leading the charge was Reimert T. Ravenholt, whom Arnold called “the quintessential mad scientist.” One of Ravenholt’s early experiments involved creating life in rabbits without fertilization—“cloning without cloning.”

But Arnold makes it clear Ravenholt wasn’t driven by women’s health. “All of his writing is about population control.”

From that point on, USAID helped bankroll nearly every major contraceptive on the market—IUDs, pills, injectables, condoms.

“Every major contraceptive that gets put on the market is funded by USAID in some major part,” Arnold explained.

And it didn’t stop with contraception. After Kissinger’s NSSM 200 directive, USAID played a key role in launching what Arnold describes as “the world’s first surveillance program put across the planet,” using global population data as a gateway to broader tracking systems.

Once the term “population control” became politically toxic, USAID simply changed the branding. “The Population Office became the Family Planning Office.”

Andrew Arnold’s presentation is one you have to see. Watch our full exclusive interview with him below. And while you’re at it, give him a follow.

—> @invisible_inq

The same goes for the brilliant and fearless Maria Zeee.

—> @zeee_media

