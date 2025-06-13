EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About the No Kings Protests and What Happens Next | Daily Pulse

What Mexico’s president just said out loud should terrify every American.

According to war correspondent Michael Yon, the U.S. isn’t approaching war—it’s already in one. “We’ve been invaded,” he warned.

And the most terrifying part? Our government is letting it happen on purpose.

But what Yon revealed about our military leaders is even more disturbing.

The United States has a very serious situation unfolding. Chaos in the streets, riots spreading to various cities across the country. And it seems like Mexico has declared war. On top of this, tensions in the Middle East are increasing.

And so we are back again to times of incredible uncertainty.

The most important element of any conflict is the information war. And who better to discuss all of this than war correspondent Michael Yon. He joins us now.

Yon opened with an urgent warning the media won’t touch.

He said the United States isn’t drifting toward war—it’s already in one. “We’ve been invaded,” he warned, pointing to foreign flags flying in the streets, cities on fire, and civilians under attack.

According to Yon, the president of Mexico has “openly declared war on the United States.” And how has the U.S. responded? “We’re not doing anything,” he said.

This isn’t just the same old border crisis—Yon calls it a full-scale invasion.

“The United States needs to get very serious, and treat this war like the war that it is."

Yon tackled a critical question posed by Maria Zeee: how did the U.S. government get caught so off guard by these riots?

Protesters are showing up with high-grade tactical gear—equipment that doesn’t just appear out of nowhere. It’s expensive. It’s organized. Someone is clearly funding it.

“How long has this been in the making?” Maria asked.

Yon pointed to voices like Alex Jones and Mike Adams, who’ve been sounding the alarm for years. But instead of acting, officials did nothing—and now it’s too late.

The warning signs were there. The people in charge just chose to ignore them.

Yon didn’t just call out foreign threats—he named names at the highest levels of America’s military.

He revealed that U.S. Central Command is actively preparing for war with Iran, and identified General Michael "Erik" Kurilla as the one leading the charge.

Yon, who served alongside Kurilla in combat, described him as “very serious” and “very aggressive.” But he warned that Kurilla’s loyalty may not lie with the American people.

“He seems to be a puppet for Israel,” Yon said, adding that the general also forced the COVID “death jab” on his own soldiers.

It was a scathing indictment—not just of Kurilla, but of an entire military leadership class that appears ready to drag America into war on behalf of someone else.

Turning his sights on the political system, Yon shredded the illusion of choice.

He mocked the “red pill or blue pill” narrative, calling it “the most basic form of brainwashing.”

Americans, he warned, are being offered fake options and forced to choose between two outcomes that were decided long before they entered the voting booth.

“Why do you take any pill from a guy you don’t even know?” he asked.

Whether it’s Greg Abbott or Beto O'Rourke, Yon said the entire system is rigged to keep people distracted, divided, and docile—while the real decisions are being made far from public view.

By the end of the interview, Yon brought everything full circle and delivered a message few are brave enough to say out loud.

“Let's be realistic,” he said. “We're in a war.”



This isn’t something that might happen—it’s happening right now.

Most Americans still think of it as something far away, something they scroll past on social media. But for others, it’s already here—and the fallout is devastating.

Then came the distinction that matters most. “Americans are not enemies with Mexicans,” Yon said. He’s been to Mexico, he’s served with Mexicans, and he respects them.

The real enemy, he warned, isn’t our neighbors—it’s the powerful elites turning us against each other.

“We should not be going to war with each other,” he said. “We should be going to war with the people who are making us go to war with each other.”

His final warning was clear: if Americans don’t wake up to what’s happening, they’ll lose their country—without ever realizing they were at war.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below.

We’re back on Monday with another new episode. See you then.