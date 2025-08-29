EXCLUSIVE: The Lawsuit That Could Collapse the CDC’s Vaccine Empire Overnight | Daily Pulse

This lawsuit could bring down the CDC’s vaccine empire once and for all.

Instead of battling at the state level, attorney Rick Jaffe went straight for the source—demanding the CDC downgrade its 72-dose childhood schedule from “mandatory” to “shared decision-making.”

If the court agrees, state mandates collapse and the CDC’s grip on parents shatters overnight.

“They want to claim the program is safe? Fine, prove it.”

For the first time ever, a federal lawsuit challenges the CDC's staggering 72+ dose childhood vaccine schedule on the grounds that it has never actually been safety tested.

And it turns out the government's own outside advisers have been urging safety studies for nearly 25 years.

The case was filed in federal court on Friday, August 15, on behalf of Dr. Paul Thomas, Dr. Kenneth Stoller, and Stand for Health Freedom. The case goes right to the heart of the CDC's Childhood Immunisation Program.

Rick Jaffe, who filed the lawsuit, joins us today to discuss the case.

Rick Jaffe has spent forty years on the front lines as a healthcare lawyer. He’s defended doctors, taken on the medical establishment, and seen more than most.

But this time, his lawsuit goes after the CDC’s very foundation: the childhood vaccine schedule itself.

In preparing the case, Jaffe uncovered a fact that floored even him. Despite requiring American children to follow a 72-dose regimen, the CDC has never once tested the safety of the schedule as a whole.

Each vaccine is looked at only in isolation, and only for a few days. “You’re giving 72 doses plus medical interventions over 18 years,” he said, “and they’ve never tested the effect of the total dose.”

What makes this worse, Jaffe added, is that the National Academy of Medicine has urged the CDC to conduct these studies for more than 20 years—yet the agency has refused.

That refusal became the cornerstone of Jaffe’s case: if the CDC has never tested the very system it enforces, how can it possibly claim America’s children are being kept safe?

Jaffe didn’t stop there. He argued the CDC’s silence wasn’t an accident—it was “deliberate ignorance.” He likened it to the “ostrich defense” in criminal law, where you bury your head in the sand to avoid the truth staring you in the face.

Agencies like HHS had legal duties, including reporting vaccine safety issues to Congress, yet they failed for decades. To Jaffe, that isn’t simply oversight—it’s their strategy.

Policymakers, he said, feared the fallout. The danger isn’t just in what the studies may reveal, but in how the public will react once they know the truth. “They were concerned about the deleterious effect it would have on the perception of the public,” he warned.

In Jaffe’s view, the government made a choice: protect the program at all costs, even if it means keeping parents in the dark about their children’s health.

Then came the knockout blow: Jaffe branded America’s vaccine establishment the “infectious disease mafia.”

He said fearmongering voices like Dr. Paul Offit spread “mass hysteria” to defend the program, even as other countries manage fine without mandates.

In Europe, families can still sue vaccine manufacturers—and vaccination continues without collapse. By contrast, U.S. manufacturers enjoy complete legal immunity, giving them a level of power unmatched anywhere else in the world.

At the center of it all, Jaffe argued, sits the American Academy of Pediatrics. Far from impartial, he said, it functions like a guild protecting its own profits.

“This whole program has been created by the pharmaceutical companies and their shills,” he declared, before driving the point home: “It’s a trade organization!”

To bring it all together, Jaffe explained why this lawsuit could be a turning point in U.S. vaccine policy.

He reminded viewers that nearly every challenge since Jacobson v. Massachusetts in 1905 had failed—whether aimed at state mandates or fought on religious grounds. “They’ve all failed,” he admitted, which is why he knew a new strategy was needed.

This time, the lawsuit targets the federal core: the CDC’s recommendations themselves. He’s not asking the court to ban vaccines, but to force the CDC to downgrade its 72-dose childhood schedule from a mandatory “Category A” to a “Category B” shared decision-making model.

That shift would return power to families and doctors—at least until the CDC finally conducts the safety studies its own advisers have been demanding for decades.

“The case puts the CDC’s entire childhood program on trial,” Maria read from the complaint, pointing to America’s worsening child health outcomes under the most aggressive schedule on earth. The challenge was blunt: “They want to claim the program is safe? Fine, prove it.”

For Jaffe, that’s the difference. Trying to ban vaccines outright means going up against what he called the “biggest mafia on earth.” But forcing the government to reveal its safety data?

That, he said, is an entirely different fight—one the CDC may not be able to win.

