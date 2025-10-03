EXCLUSIVE: The Biggest Wealth Transfer in History Is Already Underway | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which keeps this website running to bring you uncensored news.

The biggest wealth transfer in history is already underway.

America’s $37 trillion debt isn’t just a number—it’s a warning sign that fiat money is collapsing. Even the banks that once mocked crypto have now “capitulated,” scrambling to stake their claim before it’s too late.

If this really is “like the birth of the Internet,” what happens to ordinary Americans who aren’t paying attention?

We’ve been working at demystifying crypto, the future of money, for our viewers for some time. What was once perceived to be too difficult for regular people like you and me to approach is changing rapidly.

And that is thanks in large partly due to BlockTrust IRA and their Animus AI, which is the perfect example of AI being used to benefit regular people like you and me.



In today’s broadcast, Jonathan Rose from BlockTrust IRA is going to give us real-life examples of how their Animus AI has benefited their customers, such as identifying trends well before the rest of the market, which allowed people to sell high and buy back low time and time again.



Animus AI has proven itself multiple times this year, and we’re very excited about what it can mean for regular people who really never had access to such wealth strategies in days gone by. Jonathan Rose joins us now to discuss.

Rose opened with a jaw-dropping statistic. Since Animus AI launched in late 2020, it has delivered returns of 890%—almost double Bitcoin’s already impressive 500% climb.

He explained that while most investors would be thrilled with Bitcoin’s performance, the AI kept pulling ahead by doing what humans can’t: automatically trading and spotting patterns others would miss.

Instead of simply buying and holding, hoping prices drift upward, Animus turned volatility—the very thing that usually scares people out of the market—into a source of profit.

“This sophisticated AI trading system… pretty much does it all for you,” Rose said, noting that ordinary investors now have access to a tool once reserved for hedge funds and the financial elite.

In short, Animus AI hasn’t just kept up with buying and holding Bitcoin; it has left it in the dust.

From there, Rose shifted the conversation to politics, tying crypto’s legitimacy directly to Trump’s presidency. He argued that under Trump, the U.S. had moved from resisting cryptocurrency to embracing it at the highest levels.

He stressed that Bitcoin was no longer seen as a “get rich quick” scheme but had become an official asset, with the U.S. Treasury holding it and new infrastructure rising around it. “Bitcoin is here to stay. It’s the future of money,” he declared.

By casting Trump’s presidency as the turning point, Rose painted a striking picture of America positioning itself as the world’s new leader in crypto.

That led Maria to press Rose on how unpredictable political curveballs (like Trump’s tariffs) could jolt the markets. Rose admitted that most humans would never be able to process those shifts fast enough, but Animus AI could.

“It’s a whole new data set coming in,” he explained, noting how the system absorbs tariffs, inflation signals, investor sentiment, and technical analysis, digests it instantly, and then delivers trading alerts.

He made it clear that only advanced AI has the ability to turn political chaos into financial opportunity. With tariffs and interest rate shocks rattling markets, Rose said Animus had become the ultimate weapon for investors.

To illustrate that point, Rose showed how the AI gives ordinary people the kind of advantage once reserved for Wall Street insiders.

He pointed to a February trade where the system sold Bitcoin at $98,500, then bought it back at $84,000 after the dip. “Teachers, firefighters, doctors: they’re not thinking about import/export data… that’s our job,” he said.

The real power, he explained, was in shielding people during the storm—moving them into cash when the danger hit, then putting them back into the market at the perfect moment. Instead of watching their savings sink, investors walked away ahead.

Inevitably, the bear market question came up: What happens if crypto crashes? Maria Zeee asked. Rose came prepared. He acknowledged that Bitcoin has historically plunged more than 50% multiple times, but insisted Animus AI was built for those very scenarios.

Without a system in place, investors “would have had a 50% depreciation.” With Animus, they can step aside, wait out the storm in cash, and then buy back in at the bottom. He explained that this isn’t just about surviving a crash, but about turning it into an opportunity by compounding wealth on the rebound.

He added that Bitcoin itself is more resilient today, especially with it now sitting in the U.S. Treasury, making those brutal 50% swings far less likely. His conclusion was clear: bear market or not, Animus still wins.

To close, Rose zoomed out with a big-picture warning that tied everything together. He argued that America’s $36–$37 trillion debt signaled the end of fiat money, while Bitcoin had stepped forward as “honest money” for a new era.

He revealed that Trump’s company alone had purchased $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, and even mainstream banks (once among its loudest critics) have “capitulated” and are now embracing crypto.

“This is the biggest wealth transfer in history that’s currently underway,” he warned, noting that global adoption is still in its infancy, “like the birth of the Internet.”

Think of Rome. All good empires eventually come to an end. In this case, fiat money is collapsing while a new form of currency takes its place.

