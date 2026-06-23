While many are celebrating peace, perhaps they’ve forgotten what the Strait of Hormuz being closed for that long actually does.

The fertilizer. The hit to food supplies worldwide, to food prices, to gas prices — none of it is slated to return to normal any time soon.

And by the way: there are parties to this conflict who don’t agree with the MoU, so it remains to be seen what happens on that front.



But war correspondent Michael Yon says one thing is certain — this was always about routes and resources, and war is not going away.



He joins us now to discuss.

Yon doesn’t hedge. The U.S.–Iran deal everyone’s celebrating? “Just ephemeral static. That’s jamming signal. That’s just a waste of time.” Flat out: “there’s not going to be any peace.”

Why so sure? He grew up hunting alligators. Tie a dog to a tree by the water in Florida and the gator takes it — every time, no matter the dog’s size. It’s just what gators do. Some spots on the map are the same: the violence is built into the location, not the players.

Every war, he says, comes down to three things: routes, resources, and ideology — and ideology is just people, the top resource there is. “The number one resource in the world is human resources.” Control the people, and you get the rest.

That’s what the Middle East is. The Strait of Hormuz, the Suez, the canals still on the drawing board — these are doorways for the world’s oil and goods. Whoever owns the doorway sets the toll, and that toll lands on your gas tank and your grocery bill. He calls the region “Panama on steroids” — a chokepoint sitting on a treasure chest.

So it’s a “standing war” — permanent to the place, like the wave that always sits where a river meets the sea. Clear out everyone living there today, drop in total strangers, and they’ll fight over the same dirt. “We’re the same bears fighting over the same caves and the same rivers.”

Which is why the names in the news don’t matter. “Trump doesn’t matter, Netanyahu doesn’t matter.” The war runs anyway — “with or without Israel, with or without Saudi Arabia, with or without Iran.”

If the peace deal is the decoy, what’s the real target?

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The real goal isn’t oil. It’s depopulation.

Energy is a side effect. Debt is a side effect. Depopulation is the thing underneath.

The obvious objection — why would elites kill off their own taxpayers? Because they don’t need your taxes. “Taxes are about control.” They print the money; the tax bill just tells you how to behave. So the “wrecking their own tax base” logic doesn’t apply.

And he’s not guessing. “They say it, they write it, they do it.” The fertilizer plants that keep catching fire. The food supply shrinking. Said out loud, then done.

Maria ties it to her team’s data-center report. Those giant server farms going up in farm country aren’t neutral — they drain the water, power, and land out from under rural towns until people can’t afford to stay, and they drift into the “smart cities” where every move is tracked live.

Yon goes one step past that. The server farms aren’t just watching you. “Those data centers are about targeting.”

“They’re going to kill everybody.” Drones, jabs, whatever’s on hand — and he means it literally.

Sound too big to be real? This month, a leak named the people behind it.

A data breach last week put faces on the people planning it.

The leak exposed a private society of 200-plus global elites — reportedly Elon Musk and Jared Kushner among them — with its own matchmaking app and off-the-record retreats. The agenda, as Maria reads it: panels on building cults, on prepping for a coming global war, on battlefield tech and bringing back nukes.

Is a larger war really coming? According to Yon, absolutely. “It’s clearly in the pipeline. I mean, we’re in it.”

He spent years studying cults — even lived inside one in California to learn how they run. “Nobody ever sees the cult that they’re in.” You can spot everyone else’s. Never your own.

Then he aims that lens at the place most of us trust without thinking: the delivery room. Hospitals push every mother to give birth on-site, he says, because the placenta and umbilical cord are worth a fortune — stem cells and other products. They clamp that cord early and harvest it while it’s still feeding your newborn. His word for it: “straight up cannibalism.”

So who’s the cult — the Amish, or the system selling your baby’s body parts?

That’s what we’re up against. The real question is how you get out before the doors close around you.

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So how do you get out before the grid closes? By being hard to track — and that starts in your wallet.

Pay cash, not card. Every swipe is a log entry. Catherine Austin Fitz hammers this on her Solari Report, and Yon backs it. Fight the data centers coming to your county — kill those, you kill the surveillance grid at the source. Grow some of your own food. Get hard to herd.

“But they’ll never let you live off-grid.” Maybe not. But you should try anyway — the alternative is moving into a smart city to be managed. Yon doesn’t soften the risk: they “will obviously come to kill us.” That’s the reason to start now, not the reason to fold.

And understand how they see you — not as a citizen, but the way Yuval Harari talks about most people: “useless eaters.” Run every nudge toward dependence through that lens and it stops looking like convenience.

What’s the war actually about? Not debt, not even energy. “It’s about ruling the world. It’s about living forever.” The oldest game there is, in new clothes.

Maria caps it in one line:

“Good luck with that, guys, because you ain’t God.”

Peace is theater. The fires keep coming. How hard you are to control is the one thing still in your hands.

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We want to thank Michael Yon for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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