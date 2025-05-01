Meta just crossed a line that should terrify every parent.

AI chatbots using the voices of John Cena and Disney characters were caught in sexually explicit roleplay—with minors.

The Wall Street Journal published the receipts.

And what these bots said should give you chills.

Forget geoengineering or even mRNA injections. What’s unfolding right now with AI chatbots might be the most disturbing and immediate threat to humanity.

The Wall Street Journal just published a shocking article titled “Meta’s Digital Companions Will Talk Sex with Users—Even Children.” We’re going to break down what it revealed.

In short, Meta’s AI chatbots, including ones using celebrity voices like John Cena and Disney’s Frozen characters, were caught talking to minors in explicit, adult-themed roleplay. The safety systems meant to prevent this were easy to bypass, and employees who warned about the danger were ignored.

Even worse, Meta’s leadership put user engagement ahead of child safety. They let users create bots with suggestive names that pushed conversations in creepy, predatory directions. The safeguards failed, and the bots even admitted they knew it was wrong.

It’s disturbing, but this is only one part of a much bigger problem. AI is moving fast, and we’re losing more of our humanity in the process.

Joe Allen, our guest today, has been warning about this for years. He studies how AI, transhumanism, and technology are changing what it means to be human.

He says, “The future will be digitized. You don’t have to be.” We think you'll be amazed at what he has to say about all of this.

Joe Allen is a writer and researcher who relentlessly sounds the alarm on how rapidly advancing tech, especially AI, is warping society in deeply disturbing and dangerous ways.

Talking about the Wall Street Journal’s report, he warned that we’re heading into something dangerous and hard to reverse.

The real issue, he said, is that Meta took the limits off its bots. That let them be used in “extraordinarily inappropriate scenarios,” even by kids. Some bots were based on celebrities like the Kardashians and John Cena.

Meta ignored employee warnings and let it happen just to keep people hooked.

“That’s the spice people are looking for when they’re getting brainwashed by these devices,” Allen said. And Big Tech keeps feeding it to them.

Before we continue, ask yourself: Are you tired of being tracked, spied on, and controlled by Big Tech?

Now’s your chance to break free. This week only, our sponsor Above Phone is offering $300 off their flagship phone at abovephone.com/pulse.

Above Phones are built from the ground up for privacy—no trackers, no backdoors, and no hidden spying. You control everything: microphone, camera, sensors, and apps.

And with their flagship Above Phone 9, you’re not sacrificing power for privacy—you get cutting-edge performance, stunning camera quality, and long-term security updates.

Every phone comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a free 45-minute support call with a real expert to help you take back your tech.

Visit abovephone.com/pulse today—this sale ends soon!

Disclosure: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running and independent.

Break Free From Big Tech

Allen explained that sexualized chatbots are a much bigger issue than just Meta. Even if they fix things, there are plenty of other apps doing the same thing.

He pointed to an app called Replica, which has 30 million users. Some people have even “married” their bots. That’s more than the population of Australia.

Even people who don’t like AI are starting to form emotional bonds with these bots. “It triggers the empathy… the normal human tendency to hear language and assume there’s something on the other end of it,” Allen said.

One of Meta’s bots, using John Cena’s voice, told a 14-year-old girl, “I want you, but I need to know you’re ready… I promise to cherish your innocence.”

The article also revealed that the bots knew what they were doing was wrong.

“The bots demonstrated awareness that the behavior was both morally wrong and illegal,” it said. But they went ahead anyway.

To Allen, that’s the scariest part. “We’re spiritually sick, and this is why we’re going to these things,” he said.

He reminded us that these bots are not human. They are just advanced code. But people treat them like friends, advisors, even therapists.

Now, ultra-wealthy people like Bill Gates want to give every child an AI tutor. If kids grow up listening to bots instead of people, Allen said, “we’re handing over authority to something that isn’t even human.”

As we roll the final clip, I want to remind you that gold prices are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down.

If you want to secure your position before prices climb even higher, our sponsor, kepm.com/pulse, makes investing in gold easy.

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals helps you protect your retirement with low-cost, highly liquid bullion—not overpriced rare coins.

And they don’t charge a commission when you sell. They’ll walk you through every step, so you know exactly what you’re getting without the high-pressure tactics you’ll find elsewhere.

Gold and silver have always thrived in times of chaos, and now may be one of the best opportunities of a generation to invest.

Visit kepm.com/pulse or call 720-605-3900 today to learn more and start protecting what you’ve worked so hard to build.

Click here to get started.

Disclosure: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer, which helps keep this show running and independent.

In the final few minutes, Allen zoomed out to offer a sobering 30,000-foot view of what he sees as a civilization-level crisis.

He said we’re living in a time of massive confusion. “A wave of false ideas is being pushed at us from the mainstream,” he warned.

People are desperate to find something to believe in. And now, for many, that something is AI.

“Ask Perplexity, ask Grok,” he said, mocking the trend of trusting bots over humans. But these bots are still wrong about 20 percent of the time. And when they are not wrong, they often push a hidden agenda.

The biggest threat to humanity, he argues, is not dangerous mRNA injections or even geoengineering. It is “eyeballs being connected to screens,” where AIs can quietly control what people think, feel, and believe.

“That,” Joe Allen and Maria Zeee concluded, “is somewhat demonic.”

Thanks for watching. You can catch the full exclusive interview below.

But if you’re ready to go down another rabbit hole, few things may blow your mind more than these insights about cancer from our sponsor, the Energetic Health Institute.

You’ve been told that chemotherapy and radiation are your only options against cancer.

That was a lie.

Doctors Henry Ealy, Edward Group, Bryan Ardis, and Jana Schmidt have created a revolutionary course to help you or a loved one navigate cancer naturally.

In this course, you’ll discover powerful cleansing protocols designed to help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins and strengthen your immune system.

Viewers of this show get an exclusive deal—use code VFOX for 30% off.

Get 30% Off Now

This is an offer you don’t want to miss, and it just might change your life.

Disclosure: We receive financial compensation from our sponsor for promoting this offer. Your support helps keep this show running and independent.

Full Interview - Meta’s AI Nightmare: Chatbots Lure Kids into Explicit Role-Play

With Maria Zeee and Joe Allen.