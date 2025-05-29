EXCLUSIVE: Epidemiologist Unveils 3 Disturbing COVID Vaccine Findings

They told you the COVID vaccine was “safe and effective.”

What they didn’t tell you is that it was “safe” from liability—and “effective” at causing stroke, infertility, and irreversible harm.

Epidemiologist

has been digging into the data for years. What he reveals in this interview will make your blood boil.

The conversation started with a bombshell: Pfizer's COVID-19 shot is now being blamed for causing as many deaths as World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War COMBINED.

This news comes from a disturbing study co-authored by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The study revealed Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA shot may have killed over 470,000 Americans in 2021 alone.

Researchers found that individuals who received Pfizer’s injection faced a 36% higher risk of all-cause mortality—excluding COVID—compared to those who received Moderna’s shot.

The study, which is still in pre-print, analyzed data from over a million Florida Medicaid recipients. When extrapolated nationally, the estimated death toll from Pfizer’s shot alone exceeded 470,000 in just one year.

That number rivals the total U.S. military deaths from World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War—combined.

called the findings "a minimal estimate," warning the real toll could be EVEN HIGHER.

Hulscher dropped another revelation that was equally disturbing. Researchers in Turkey found that rats injected with mRNA vaccines lost over 60% of their ovarian reserve, or their egg supply.

Once those eggs are gone, they’re gone for good.

Why does it matter? Because if this effect translates to humans, we could be witnessing the early stages of a global population collapse.

That rat study is corroborated by a second study, involving over a million women in the Czech Republic, which found a 33% DROP in successful pregnancies among vaccinated women compared to the unvaccinated.

Hulscher called the findings “grave.”

He also pointed out that population control efforts are no longer a “conspiracy theory.”

Why? Because 35% of countries have already acknowledged implementing population reduction policies.

Another disturbing finding that many people have reported is that their family members “changed” after taking the mRNA injections.

According to Hulscher, this is not a mere coincidence.

He noted how a massive safety study involving 85 million people found that mRNA shots are linked to a 200% increased risk of stroke after the second dose, confirming the shots reach the brain and can cause neuronal destruction.

But that’s just the beginning.

A follow-up study by Dr. James Thorpe and colleagues identified 86 different neuropsychiatric signals associated with the COVID shot—everything from psychosis and violent behavior to schizophrenia, cognitive impairment, and Alzheimer’s. Compared to the flu shot, these effects were off the charts.

Additional studies out of Korea found elevated rates of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders—again, all linked to mRNA vaccination.

Hulscher said the evidence is clear: these shots are causing brain damage, and in some cases, it’s permanent.

If you found this information shocking, we merely scratched the surface.

This interview with

dives into vaccine shedding, DNA integration, and what the COVID shots may be doing to the human body—

.

If you think you’ve heard it all, think again. Watch the full interview below.

And while you're at it, give

a follow.

He’s consistently publishing some of the hardest-hitting COVID shot reports on the internet.

And he writes in plain English, so you actually understand what’s going on.

A must-follow in my book.

