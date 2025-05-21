Diddy Trial Takes Wild Turn as Obama’s Name Enters the Picture | Daily Pulse

Story #1 - RFK Jr. Calls on World Leaders to EXIT the WHO Before It’s Too Late.

After the WHO pushed through its sweeping Pandemic Agreement, RFK Jr. is calling on nations to walk away before global health policy is locked in the hands of unelected elites.

“I urge the world’s health ministers and the WHO to take our withdrawal from the organization as a wake-up call,” he said.

“It isn’t that President Trump and I have lost interest in international cooperation. Not at all. We just want it to happen in a way that’s fair and efficient, and transparent for all the member states.”

Kennedy confirmed that talks with like-minded countries are already underway.

“We want a free international health cooperation from the straitjacket of political interference by corrupting influences of the pharmaceutical companies, of adversarial nations, and their NGO proxies,” he added.

He urged global leaders to step away from WHO control and enter “a new era of cooperation”—one that respects individual autonomy and rejects the false choice of “a needle in every arm.”

Story #2 - Ukraine will be wiped off the map by 2027—and Europe could collapse just a year or two later, top forecaster warns.

That’s the chilling prediction from Martin Armstrong, who says the war is far bigger than anyone’s admitting.

“Putin knows and understands this is not a just a war with Ukraine, this is a war with NATO,” Armstrong said.

He pointed to a disturbing trend: “In Germany, even people 60 years old have been told to report,” he added.

“They want war. Their economy is collapsing.”

Armstrong says Ukraine’s fate is sealed—and Europe may be next.

Behind the scenes, he’s been urging U.S. leaders to wake up. “I’ve told them: get the hell out of NATO,” he said.

Is Trump paying attention?

Armstrong argues that the same intelligence and globalist networks driving the war in Ukraine are also working to undermine Trump.

He even brings up James Comey by name. Listen to the full report.

STORY #3 - A former aide to Sean “Diddy” Combs just named Barack Obama in federal court, and Diddy’s legal team immediately tried to shut it down.

The media is talking about ecstasy pills shaped like Obama, but they’re leaving out the bombshell: Diddy allegedly met with Obama and other presidents while possibly running a high-level blackmail operation.

On the stand, ex-Diddy assistant David James testified that he once picked up Percocets for Diddy and said Diddy had a dealer named “Slavic.”

Then came the moment that changed everything. When asked who Diddy had met with, James said, “even former presidents.”

Pressed for specifics, he replied, “former President Obama.” That’s when Diddy’s lawyers jumped in with an objection.

At the same time, Trump is posting cryptic messages like “All roads lead to Obama,” while calling for public military tribunals.

The video is titled “The Clip Hillary Clinton Doesn’t Want You to See.” Check it out for yourself.

Thanks for watching.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.