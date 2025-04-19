EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Henry Ealy Reveals the Healing Superpower Hiding Inside Your Body

Thank you for supporting this sponsored message, which helps this Subtack running to bring you uncensored news.

We’ve been lied to for decades—about health, medicine, and even how the human body actually works.

The world is drowning in one colossal lie. And it’s no wonder why so many are running from Big Pharma and the broken Western medical system.

But what if we told you that you can regenerate stem cells, reset your immune system, reverse aging, and activate deep healing—for free? No prescription. No expensive treatments. No strings attached.

It’s called fasting.

You’ve heard the word before. But chances are, you’ve never heard about its miraculous, life-changing benefits.

Dr. Henry Ealy is a naturopathic doctor and founder of the Energetic Health Institute, with over 25 years of experience helping people take back control of their health. When he joined the broadcast, he was in the 45th hour of a fast—and he spoke clearly, passionately, and without missing a beat.

“The body heals itself,” Dr. Ealy says. Keep reading as he breaks down how fasting can completely transform your health—starting from the inside out.

“The most potent medicine known to mankind is fasting, is autophagocytosis,” Dr. Ealy explained.

He went on to describe how the real challenge for most people is simply getting over the initial hurdle—reaching ketosis.

“Day two is a good day to not do much,” he advised. “That’s where you’re going to have some challenges.”

To make things easier, he encourages his students to avoid food triggers like TV commercials and other distractions that can derail a fast. “You can actually smell somebody else’s thoughts when they’re thinking of food while you’re fasting,” he joked.

But once you push past that point, the benefits begin to stack up fast.

“The first real threshold is getting into ketosis,” he said, explaining that the body must burn through its glycogen reserves—a molecule that stores glucose for energy. That’s why he recommends using tools like saunas to speed up the process. “I did a sauna yesterday before I got really into this, and that accelerated me getting into ketosis.”

Once in ketosis, the magic begins. “Your body starts to get into repair, into healing itself.”

Then comes the big news: “At about the 48-hour to 54-hour mark, your body actually starts producing stem cells again,” he said. “You literally reverse your aging process.”

And by the 72-hour mark? “Your immune system has basically reset itself. Now it can start tracking things within the body with greater efficiency.”

Dr. Ealy calls fasting the ultimate reset button—and a gift you give your body. “You give yourself the ability to clean up the mess that you get exposed to,” he said.

That’s where autophagocytosis (autophagy) comes in—a natural process where your body breaks down and recycles damaged cells, detoxifies, and regenerates from the inside out.

It’s your built-in repair system, and fasting is the key that unlocks it.

Before starting a fast, Dr. Ealy strongly advised cleansing the body first—a step he says is essential for unlocking the full healing potential of fasting.

“We actually teach cleansing first,” he said. “So you cleanse to set up a good fast. You clean that cellular environment out, you clean it with God’s medicine, and then you basically don’t eat—just take in some water for a couple days, and that finishes the deal off.”

So what does that cleansing look like?

At the Energetic Health Institute, Dr. Ealy and his team guide students through a 28-day detox protocol rooted in natural methods. It’s designed to flush out heavy metals, environmental toxins, emotional trauma, and cellular waste—all the invisible burdens that sabotage true healing.

“You have to clean the environment the cells live in before you can expect them to function at their best,” he teaches.

In a recent class of 70 students, Dr. Ealy asked each participant how the experience went. The response was overwhelming.

“Person after person after person—we got easily over 60, 70 testimonials saying, ‘Oh my God, this was such a life changer for me. I know how to take care of myself now,’” he said.

“What a great gift to be able to give yourself,” he added.

Dr. Ealy used a powerful analogy to explain why cleansing matters: imagine your cells are soaking in a bath of water—now picture that water filled with toxins like aluminum, glyphosate, and even emotional trauma. That’s the internal environment most people are living with.

Before any fast, he insists on a 28-day cleanse to purify that environment. “You cleanse to set up a good fast,” he said. His protocol, inspired by Bernard Jensen, includes binders like bentonite clay, grounding, clean water, and the nutrients needed to produce energy.

“You have to have someone who’s done it before,” he added, noting that week two is often the hardest. That’s why mentorship is key.

Most over-the-counter cleanses fall short, he said, because they lack proper nutrients and binders—putting unnecessary strain on the body. Three- or seven-day kits may help, “but if you really want to resolve trauma and disease,” he said, “you have to go through a full healing cycle”—which is about 28 days.

Dr. Ealy ended the interview with a powerful statement. When Maria Zeee asked whether he had seen success helping people recover from the devastating effects of the COVID shots, Dr. Ealy dropped a bombshell.

“Absolutely,” he answered. “Maria, I’m one of the few people in the world that can say that I have participated in people fully healing from injuries due to these—these vile shots.”

He called this journey both a blessing and a profound learning experience.

Dr. Ealy admitted that before the pandemic, his career had hit a plateau. “I think I was hitting a stagnant point… I’ve been doing this for so long,” he said. But COVID changed everything. “It pushed folks like me to our limits. We had to start dusting off some books.”

That reflection led him back to the basics: grounding, clean water, and restoring the body’s electrical integrity.

“We now are understanding that there’s an incredible electricity in the body,” he explained. “And what we are doing is helping to restore that electricity.”

His protocol combines deep cleansing with targeted fasting—each playing a vital role. “Cleansing will help you clean off all of the dirt and the decay and really the disease that’s in the body—get it out of there,” he said.

“Fasting helps turn the system back on,” he added. “And when you put those two together, especially in combination, in good sequence, you put together something special—a skill set that you’ll be able to use for the rest of your life.”

