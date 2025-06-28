EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking "Anti-Human" Plot for 2030 | Daily Pulse

A terrified whistleblower has come forward to expose a secret plot to extract biometric data from mRNA vaccine recipients.

But they don’t just want your data. They also want your mind.

And the filmmakers behind Died Suddenly are back with a new movie to uncover it all.

Transhumanism is a topic that a lot of people have yet to grasp in full.

Mainly because there are so many aspects to it, so many ways of deploying the technology to achieve it, that it would take shows entirely dedicated to it every day to cover all of the developments in this arena.

But the filmmakers from the notorious movie Died Suddenly have been contacted by a whistleblower who has shared shocking information with them surrounding the COVID shots.

They’re now releasing a follow-up film called Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens, which dives into these new allegations. Edward Szall and Matthew Skow join us now.

The discussion opened with Matt admitting they never planned to make a sequel to Died Suddenly, but felt they had no choice after hearing what a whistleblower uncovered.

According to this source, even before COVID started, five countries met with BioNTech to design a system enabling vaccinated people to transmit biometric data in real time.

Matt described this as bigger than anything Snowden or WikiLeaks ever uncovered—painting a picture of data moving seamlessly through the vaccine, through the body, into the phone, and straight to centralized databases.

He insisted this wasn’t some improvised scheme but something carefully laid out years in advance, warning it amounted to a sweeping surveillance system disguised as public health.

#ad: Is your communication protected if disaster strikes?

With wars escalating and infrastructure at risk, satellite communication could be your last lifeline. Stay connected to family, friends, and emergency services with devices from sat123.com/pulse.

Right now, get a satellite phone for just $89.95/month with rollover minutes, or a bivy stick for $45.99/month. Both include 150 monthly credits and a FREE Faraday bag for EMP protection.

Use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide—exclusive to our audience.

Viewers will not get these deals anywhere else.

Order now at sat123.com/pulse.

Grab Your Satellite Phone Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The conversation turned to the unsettling concept of the “Internet of Bodies,” an idea discussed as far back as 2005 that imagined the human body as an interlocking network of devices, constantly transmitting personal data to outside collectors.

“The global elite saw this technology as a way to control the population,” Ed explained. He added that the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” would quietly remove any meaningful safeguards on AI development for the next decade, giving Big Tech unprecedented freedom to use the technology without real oversight or limits.

He warned these systems aren’t just meant to predict behavior—they’re designed to shape how we think and act, manipulating us on a deeply personal level.

By tracking emotions and reactions, AI could mold public opinion, steer feelings like anger and love, and even reshape our entire sense of reality itself.

Their message was unambiguous: this isn’t some accident but a carefully crafted system built for one purpose: total control.

#ad: Tired of Big Tech watching your every move?

Break free with Above Phone—the privacy-first smartphone that puts you in control.

No trackers. No spyware. Total freedom.

And we’ve unlocked early access to their Independence Day sale!

Choose from entry-level or premium de-Googled phones to access encrypted calls, secure messaging, a private app store, and so much more. Or take your privacy to the next level with an Above Book. Protect your data, get access to the largest library of open-source software, and stay compatible with the software you love for work and play.

With Above’s 30-day money-back guarantee, free 45-minute support call to get you start, and flexible financing or crypto payments, there’s nothing to lose.

Declare your independence from Big Tech this 4th of July and save big at abovephone.com/pulse.

Your digital freedom starts today!

Make the Switch to Freedom Tech Today

Questions? Call 1-888-36-ABOVE Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm Central. Or chat with the team at abovephone.com/pulse by clicking on the “chat with us” button.

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

The discussion turned to the chilling reality of “pre-crime” software already in use in places like Argentina and Europe, designed to anticipate and suppress dissent before it even happens.

With a sharp question—“What do people think Palantir really is?”—Maria reminded viewers that companies like Palantir openly boast about stopping the rise of the far-right through social media manipulation, all under the banner of security.

Ed took the warning even further, explaining that the whistleblower claimed this goes beyond simple algorithmic nudging. It's about actually injecting behavioral modification technology into people’s bodies to override natural instincts, making the manipulation deeply personal and nearly impossible to resist.

“We figured a way to do it much better than China and the Communist Party ever could,” he added.

Together, they argued this signals the next level of mass control, a system far more effective and insidious than any social credit framework the world has ever seen.

Matt painted a stark picture of humanity being treated like expendable “commodities” by the elites, comparing it to forests deliberately burned when they become overgrown.

He was blunt in his condemnation of the COVID vaccine program, calling it a deliberately multifaceted weapon and citing unexplained blood clots discovered by embalmers as evidence of something sinister—made worse, he argued, by the complete lack of investigation.

He drew parallels to 9/11 and endless wars, describing them as crimes committed without any accountability.

Matt explained his mission is to create films that would stand as a permanent record, ensuring that history can’t simply “move on” and forget what really happened.

#ad: Want real freedom from inflation and Wall Street?

There’s one asset that’s transforming retirement wealth faster than anything else on the market: crypto inside an IRA.

Smart investors are moving fast as the crypto market outpaces investment returns on Wall Street.

Visit DailyPulseCrypto.com to start building real wealth in a crypto IRA you control and get up to $2,500 in free crypto when you open a qualifying account.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Ed closed with a chilling warning about transhumanist elites who, he said, want to merge humans with machines by rewriting our DNA until people are “50% non-human” and effectively owned through corporate patents.

He called it a fundamental battle for human sovereignty and the soul, framing it as nothing less than a fight between good and evil.

Maria backed him up, insisting this isn’t some sci-fi fantasy but a very real agenda, laid out plainly in policy documents and corporate strategies.

Together, they urged everyone to wake up, refuse to comply, and fight back, warning that if we don’t act now, we risk losing what makes us human forever.

Thanks for tuning in. If this conversation opened your eyes, don’t miss the full video below, and be sure to share with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Share