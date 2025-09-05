EXCLUSIVE: Doctors Blow the Lid Off the System That Profits From Your Sickness | Daily Pulse

Pharmacia doesn’t mean science—it means sorcery.

Drs. Henry Ely, Bryan Ardis, and Jana Schmidt exposed what’s really inside vaccines—animal cells, fetal tissue, and toxic metals—ingredients no parent would ever knowingly allow.

And their warning was chilling: what if the medicine you’ve trusted all along wasn’t medicine at all, but a weapon designed to destroy you?

People often struggle with the first steps of becoming self-sufficient. The fact is, we've been completely reliant on the systems that surround us our whole lives.



But growing your own food, knowing the quality of your water, taking responsibility for your health, and becoming self-sufficient doesn't have to be complicated.



Joining us today to help simplify it all are Drs. Henry Ely, Brian Ardus, and Jana Schmidt.

The interview opened with Maria Zeee sounding the alarm: “The need to become more self-sufficient… is becoming more and more urgent.” And that includes our food, our health, and our independence.

Dr. Bryan Ardis picked it up from there, pointing out how most people are trained to hand life’s biggest decisions over to outside authorities. For him, that illusion was shattered when his first child was born.

After hearing what he described as a “moronic” remark from a doctor, he left the hospital thinking, “Oh my God, there’s no manual or handbook on how to raise this kid.”

That moment of clarity—that no institution or authority would ever hand him the answers—pushed Ardis to begin researching everything for himself. It became the spark that launched his lifelong questioning of the systems that surround us.

Dr. Ardis explained how his journey into questioning the status quo quickly brought him face-to-face with childhood vaccines. When he was pressured to get his six-month-old vaccinated for the flu, he was shocked to learn the ingredients included “Medine Darby, canine kidney cells,” which turned out to literally be cocker spaniel kidneys.

“Why would I inject kidney cells from a dog to help my baby prevent a lung infection?” he asked. That question sent him deep into researching every vaccine on the childhood schedule.

For six months, starting in 2001, he studied every ingredient, and he came to one conclusion: none had been “proven safe and effective.” And that moment shaped the rest of his children’s lives—he would never again get them vaccinated.

For him, what most parents consider “normal healthcare” was riddled with absurdities, hidden ingredients, and empty promises.

Dr. Henry Ely took the conversation in a different direction, urging people to stop waiting for permission and to instead lead by example. “If you want to make the world a better place, let it start with you,” he said. Real change, he explained, comes from living the truth you uncover for yourself.

He listed vaccine ingredients that most people would never dream of swallowing—monkey kidney cells, fetal tissue, formaldehyde, aluminum, mercury—and then drove the point home when he asked, “If I put all that on a spoon, would you swallow it?” The answer, of course, is no. Yet when those same poisons are labeled as medicine, society accepts them without question. “It’s one of the big lies,” Ely said, adding that “pharmacia translates to sorcery.”

He described the pharmaceutical industry as casting an illusion, one that only works if people consent. By rejecting it, “you revoke their dominion” and reclaim your life. That freedom shows itself when others notice that you’re happier, healthier, and no longer weighed down by the same struggles. That visible change, he added, is what inspires others to ask questions.

Dr. Jana Schmidt then turned the spotlight on food. She warned that most people setting out to grow their own don’t realize how corrupted the seed system has become. Many unknowingly fall into the trap of hybrid seeds and GMO contamination, which she likened to winding up with “Bill Gates Frankenstein cucumbers.”

She explained how decades of hybridization had weakened crops like wheat, leading to widespread gluten intolerance and celiac disease. The chemical drying process with glyphosate, she said, only made things worse.

Her solution was straightforward but transformative: return to heirloom seeds and non-hybridized grains. She praised Einkorn wheat—her “Jesus bread”—as perfectly balanced and digestible in a way modern wheat is not. Taking back control of food, she stressed, starts at the seed level.

Dr. Ely returned with a stark warning about America’s water supply. He claimed it had been deliberately set up as a “primary delivery system for bioweapons,” linking it to Operation Paperclip and Nazi scientists brought to the U.S. after World War II. They prioritized water treatment plants across the country, and Ely argued that history showed why: “The easiest way to poison people is through the water.”

What’s different now, he added, is the subtlety. Authorities “can poison you just a little bit at a time” while maintaining plausible deniability. His remarks reframed the nation’s water system as less about health and more about slow, controlled harm—suggesting the infrastructure people rely on every day may actually be weaponized against them.

The focus then shifted back to Ardis, who broke down America’s sugar problem with numbers that speak for themselves. In 1905, the average American ate just 5 pounds of sugar per year. By 2000, it was 150 pounds. Today, he said, the figure tops 200 pounds.

“In 12 to 16 hours, the average American is swallowing 73 teaspoons of sugar.”

For Ardis, the link to obesity, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes is undeniable, and his message is blunt: the country is drowning in sugar, and the consequences are everywhere.

As the interview drew to a close, Dr. Henry Ely delivered a sweeping reflection on what it all means. The lessons of health, nutrition, and sovereignty can be condensed into a simple act of courage: rejecting the system’s dominion.

He explained that what had taken him and his colleagues years to learn could now be passed to anyone in a single weekend, giving ordinary people the tools to change their lives immediately. Ely described their conference as the “number one health and healing conference in the world” and urged others to replicate its model everywhere.

The climax came with his parting challenge: “Do you really not want to feel good? Do you really not want to be happy? …Revoke dominion from this system and take control of your life once again.”

It was more than a closing remark—it was a call to action, urging people to reclaim their autonomy and reject a system built on control, deception, and profit.

