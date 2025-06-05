Diddy Trial Takes a Dark Turn as CIA Enters the Picture | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Diddy Trial Takes a Dark Turn as CIA Enters the Picture

A former Diddy assistant just testified that she arranged a secret visit to CIA headquarters for comedian Mike Myers, coordinating directly with the Secret Service.

In shocking testimony, “Mia”—who worked for Diddy, Mike Myers, and later Madonna—said she managed all of Myers’ “unique requests,” including the private CIA tour in 2009.

The revelation is raising serious red flags over her links to celebrities and powerful government agencies—fueling deeper suspicion around Diddy’s inner circle.

Former U.S. Attorney Brett Tolman says Diddy’s operation bears a chilling resemblance to Epstein’s. Both allegedly ran blackmail rings protected by intelligence agencies.

And just like with Epstein, the headlines focus on the abuse while the blackmail machine behind it stays hidden.

Why did the FBI raid Diddy’s homes? What’s on the tapes? And who exactly was pulling the strings?

The celebrity names keep coming—but Maria Zeee’s report points to something much deeper: a hidden story no one’s talking about.

STORY #2 - A civil war is erupting within MAGA over the “Big, Beautiful Bill” as a hidden AI power grab quietly slips through the cracks.

While Congress bickers over trillions in pork, a little-noticed provision buried deep in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” could give the federal government unchecked control over AI until 2034.

Elon Musk called the bill a “disgusting abomination,” blasting the massive spending and runaway debt. Senator Rand Paul agreed, refusing to support what he called a $5 trillion deficit bomb. “The math doesn’t add up,” he said.

But Trump praised it as a “big winner”—fueling a growing rift between MAGA’s populist base and GOP leadership.

The chilling part? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would’ve voted no had she known about the AI clause, calling it a “clear violation of state rights.”

While the public argues over spending, the real power grab is happening behind closed doors.

What else are they pushing while no one’s watching?

Maria Zeee breaks it all down in this explosive report.

STORY #3 - Iran just rejected the latest U.S. nuclear deal and vowed to accelerate uranium enrichment—bringing the world dangerously close to a nuclear flashpoint.

Tensions erupted after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, dismissed the U.S. proposal as an insult to Iranian sovereignty.

“Who are you to decide whether Iran should have enrichment?” Khamenei said, calling America’s demands “arrogant” and “100% against our interests.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirms Iran now holds over 400 kg of 60% enriched uranium—enough to build a nuclear bomb in just three weeks.

President Trump is raising the stakes.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said, revealing a 75-minute call with Putin to coordinate next steps. Both leaders agreed to increase pressure on Tehran.

If they don’t back down, the bombs could start falling…

Will diplomacy win—or will the world wake up to sirens and smoke?

This could be the moment everything changes.

