Senator Ron Johnson just gave the vaccine-injured a much-needed voice with today’s Senate committee hearing.

There, Dr. Robert Sullivan, an anesthesiologist, delivered a raw and heartbreaking testimony about what the shot did to him.

Get ready as I break down the 10 most shocking and noteworthy headlines you need to see from today.

#10 - Medical doctor reveals COVID boosters AGE lung capacity in athletes by “five to ten YEARS in just ONE WEEK.”

This is devastating.

For Dr. Robert Sullivan, the damage was much worse. He says his lung capacity has been slashed by HALF after taking the COVID shots the government recommended.

After a period of being unsure if the damage was in his head or not, Dr. Sullivan was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a dangerous condition that elevates blood pressure and forces the heart to work much harder to pump blood to the lungs.

“On the outside, I look fine... I’ve lost half my lung capacity. If I can look this normal while carrying that much damage, how many others are out there suffering silently?” he asked.

The peer-reviewed study he referenced was conducted in 2022 and found that 19% of athletes with a mean age of 37 experienced an 8.6% drop in VO₂max just one week after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA booster.

That’s equivalent to aging about ten years in terms of aerobic capacity.

It’s time to PULL THE SHOTS NOW!

#9 - Trump repeats that the Epstein files are a "made-up" Democrat hoax.

#8 – Joe Rogan ambushes Gavin Newsom via text with a pointed COVID question, asking if he feels any remorse for his draconian decisions to force jabs on kids and enrich Big Pharma.

“Who will be held accountable for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children, which were unnecessary and ineffective, and who will take responsibility for the unprecedented increases in myocarditis and cancer cases among them?” Rogan asked.

“Second to that,” he added, “do you feel any remorse for that draconian decision that was obviously heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical companies’ desire for maximum profit?”

Watch Newsom’s desperate attempt to avoid accountability as he defends lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and the damage those policies caused.

#7 – Vaccine pusher Paul Offit predicts HHS Secretary RFK Jr. will soon conclude “aluminum adjuvants in vaccines” cause autism.

“I think what's going to happen over the next few months is RFK Jr is going to say … aluminum adjuvants in vaccines … have in fact caused autism … I really do think he wants to end vaccine manufacturing … and as Secretary of HHS, he has the power to do that.”

#6 - Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the GENIUS Act passed by the Senate includes a hidden backdoor for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

#5 - COVID-19 mRNA Shots Destroy 8.4% of Non-Renewable Eye Cells in Just 75 Days

#4 - Joe Rogan breaks his silence on the Epstein cover-up, is clearly unconvinced by the official story.

“They’ve got videotape and all of a sudden they don’t… Why’d they say there was thousands of hours of tapes of people doing horrible sh*t?”

Rogan thinks that Kash Patel is “saying what he has to say” about there being “nothing you’re looking for on those tapes.”

“Kash Patel said there’s nothing you’re looking for. Oh, okay,” Rogan replied sarcastically.

“I mean, what am I going to do? I’m going to push back? Obviously, he’s saying what he has to say.”

#3 – Glenn Greenwald uncovers an old New York Times article revealing that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father’s publishing group ADMITTED IN COURT that journalist Seymour Hersh was “FULLY JUSTIFIED” in accusing Robert Maxwell of working for Israeli intelligence.

Robert Maxwell was so connected that Israel gave him an official state funeral attended by multiple former heads of Mossad when he died.

This is the father of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend.

#2 - CEO of marketing group says he was offered $20 million contract to organize anti-Trump protests

#1 - Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) says those who are found GUILTY of crimes against children should be HANGED.

“[If they're found] guilty, hang them PUBLICLY… I'm over it.”

