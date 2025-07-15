The Vigilant Fox

Lynn
23m

My Brother, 65, passed from the Covid JAB. He had myocarditis and died of cardiac arrest. He took the JAB not by his choice. A long family story. Can anyone tell me what the COVID JAB

does to the heart in one week?

Catherine
10mEdited

While they are looking backward at the effects of the jab and holding a round table, planes fly over our heads all day releasing an aerosol of toxins and who knows what, maybe vaccines like were in the jab, and no one is doing anything to stop it. I didnt allow myself to be fooled and masked or jabbed, but with shedding and whatever rains down day after day, I continue to detox the best I can, knowing its a losing battle im in. When is someone going to stop the chemtrails? Its the governments doing it and obviously Congress and the Senate who mandated and paid for the jabs with our money, while they excused themselves and their staff, knew this was a poison that would kill humans. They even remain silent now, knowing they are guilty of the conspiracy to murder Gods Children and forever change humanity. They took the bribe and kept their mouths closed for POWER and Greed. They saved their own skins, not their constituents. 40% increase in deaths reported by employer Ins companies among the working class since the jab was unleashed. No one held accountable. Id like to line them all up for the Jabs and boosters they didnt get, and watch them squirm and beg and plead for their miserable lives.

