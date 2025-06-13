Bilderberg Elites Quietly Add “Depopulation” to the Official Agenda | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - “Depopulation” is now on the official agenda of the 2025 Bilderberg Conference—and they don’t want you asking why.

While the media keeps you distracted, a group of global elites is meeting behind closed doors in Stockholm. Their agenda? Ukraine, AI, national security—and yes, depopulation.

Attendees include Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, Albert Bourla, top U.S. military commanders, and the King of the Netherlands. Even Stacey Abrams is there—for reasons no one can explain.

Independent journalist Dan Dicks confronted Thiel directly, pressing him on Palantir’s surveillance and ties to Epstein. Thiel said nothing—then ran away.

The group’s own FAQ makes it clear: “Participants agree not to quote each other.” No press. No recordings. No accountability.

What happens at Bilderberg, stays at Bilderberg.

To quote the late, great George Carlin: “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

Watch Maria Zeee’s report to see who’s in the club—and what they’re planning next.

STORY #2 - Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians have the right to hit protesters with cars if they feel threatened.

DeSantis made it crystal clear: if a mob surrounds your car in Florida, you have the right to hit the gas and escape—and if someone gets hurt, “that’s their fault,” he said.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety,” DeSantis explained. “If you drive off and hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

To most Americans, this is common sense. But in blue states, it’s controversial.

The message is simple: threaten innocent people in the state of Florida, and you will face consequences.

Watch Maria Zeee’s report—and see why DeSantis’ policy is rattling the left.

STORY #3 - 31 NGOs behind 1,000+ protests this Saturday have been exposed by @DataRepublican—and the FBI is now investigating “any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots.”

This isn’t grassroots. It’s Color Revolution 2.0—a coordinated, funded insurrection backed by shadowy donors.

According to

, the “No Kings” rally is tied to 31 left-wing NGOs, including the ACLU Foundation, Black Voters Matter Fund, and Color of Change.

Follow the grant money and you’ll find the usual suspects: Open Society, Schwab Charitable, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

Some groups openly push Marxist ideology. Others were caught handing out riot gear used in street combat. “That isn’t a peaceful protest,” said Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. “That isn’t America.”

Just one arrest so far… but if foreign actors are involved—lawmakers warn it could amount to treason.

Watch Maria Zeee’s report and follow the money. The truth will shock you.

Thanks for watching. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We’ll be back with another episode tomorrow. See you then.