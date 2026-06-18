Wars, AI & The Great Reset: From Here to 2032 | Daily Pulse

The world is being told the war ends this weekend.



Martin Armstrong says that’s not the story we should be focused on.



The real story isn't oil prices. It's a debt bomb hiding behind them, and most people have no idea it's already lit...

The press is selling this as a win for Iran and a spike at the pump. That framing misses the part that actually matters.

Iran’s real leverage isn’t the price of a barrel. It’s what happens to the people who can’t sell one. “If they cannot sell oil, they cannot pay their debts,” Armstrong explains, and the Gulf states are not the cash machines most people imagine.

When oil collapsed during COVID, they borrowed to survive, and now they carry the same crushing debt loads as everyone else. Choke off the sales and the dominoes start: “if they can’t sell oil, they default on their sovereign debts.” Then comes the part nobody is pricing in. “That sets in motion a banking crisis.”

That’s the threat sitting underneath the headlines. Not expensive gas. A cascade.

And Iran, in Armstrong’s opinion, knows exactly what it’s holding. “Iran is one of the more highly educated countries,” he says. “They’re not stupid. This is not Venezuela.” He points to the strikes on Dubai, where his firm keeps offices, as the tell. More drones and missiles went at Dubai than at Israel, and they landed near a $30 billion AI facility shared by the likes of Amazon and OpenAI. The damage was limited, but the effect wasn’t. The banking system there went down for a week. His own staff couldn’t get paid.

The board, Armstrong notes, is bigger than the Strait of Hormuz. He sums up the whole strategy in four words: “they’re playing 3D chess.” Hit the refineries, freeze the payments, and you don’t just raise prices. You threaten the debt that holds the whole arrangement together.

So if Iran is the one thinking three moves ahead, the question is if anyone on our side is thinking at all.

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There are two people standing between the world and a ceasefire, and in Armstrong’s telling they aren’t acting in anyone’s interest but their own.

“You’ve got two, what I would honestly say are lunatics,” he says. “It’s Netanyahu in Israel and Zelensky in Ukraine.” His verdict on both: “Neither one is interested in any kind of a peace deal.”

Behind them sits a class of operators who don’t care which flag they march under. Armstrong has known the neocon world up close for decades, going back to the men who built it, and he says the pattern never changes. “They’ll go to any party who’s ever going to do war. That’s all they want.”

The proof writes itself in real time, in the politicians who hated Trump while there was peace and adored him the moment the bombs fell, then turned on him again when he started talking about ending it.

The strategy driving the latest round has already failed once. Decapitate the leadership, the thinking goes, cut the head off the snake, and the body dies. Iran watched that movie and rewrote the ending. They decentralized into four tiers, so that taking out the Ayatollah changes nothing. The snake didn’t die. Taiwan, Armstrong notes, is now studying the same playbook.

Which raises a question the war planners never seem able to answer. You kill the leader of a country of tens of millions of newly radicalized people, and then what?

There is no plan. There never is. As Armstrong puts it, “all they have is one objective,” and “They can’t think beyond the end of their nose.” He calls it the exact opposite of Sun Tzu, who taught that if you don’t know your enemy you lose. The neocon version refuses to talk to the enemy at all, because talking might accidentally produce peace.

And that, he argues, is the actual danger to the country. Not Iran. The people in our own capital who keep lighting matches: “they are the real threat to national security because they can start World War III.”

Strip away the geopolitics and you reach the engine running all of it: a sovereign debt crisis that the people in charge have known about for decades and chosen to ignore.

“I’ve been in meetings for 30 years warning them about this,” Armstrong says. Their answer was always the same shrug, because “all they do is borrow money year after year with no intention of paying anything off.”

This year, the interest alone hits $1 trillion.

He knows the breaking point because history keeps it on a timer: “the default comes, when you can’t sell the new debt to pay off the old.” That’s when it all comes crashing down, every time.

The escape hatch they’ve quietly built is the stablecoin. The Fed has admitted publicly it won’t do a central bank digital currency, because peeking into your account would require a search warrant under the Fourth Amendment. So instead the banks issue private digital money backed by US debt, which conveniently creates a brand-new buyer for the debt nobody else wants. Armstrong’s history is exact: it’s the same scheme Abraham Lincoln used to fund the Civil War, banks printing money backed by the union’s debt. “Nothing different.”

Now layer the AI mania on top, and here’s where Armstrong breaks with the panic on both sides. He runs what he calls the oldest AI system in existence, a 40-year track record, a machine that writes more than 1,500 reports a day. He believes the technology is real and that it raises productivity. What he flatly rejects is the fantasy being sold to investors and feared by everyone else.

AI is not about to wake up, replace human genius, or cure disease. As Armstrong puts it, “they’re great at research,” but “They cannot come up with original research.” It takes a human to do the one thing the machine can’t. “It takes human nature, curiosity, to give it something to try.” IBM poured roughly a billion dollars into Watson to cure cancer. “They sold it for scrap. It didn’t work.”

His point cuts at the religion underneath Silicon Valley, the belief that the brain is just a supercomputer with no soul, that you can shake enough data together and it will come alive. He’s spent years trying to mimic the brain and doesn’t buy it. Even his two French Bulldogs, identical in structure, have completely different personalities. Something more is going on than the programmers admit.

And that’s why the grandest version of the dream collapses. As a productivity tool, AI works. As a control grid for the entire population, Armstrong’s verdict is blunt: “it’s gonna fail.”

The harder question is what the people building that grid do when it starts slipping through their fingers.

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The Great Reset isn’t an original idea. It’s a hijacking.

“Klaus Schwab and his Great Reset was our 2032. He’s just trying to push it in his direction,” Armstrong says, the same turning point his model has flagged for years, repackaged to steer the world toward “you own nothing and be happy.”

The trouble is that the people who actually lived under that arrangement in Russia and Eastern Europe were not, in fact, happy.

What his model projects instead is a cycle as old as government itself. Every few hundred years people stand up and overthrow whoever is ruling them. Last time it was monarchy, and the founders, taken in by what Armstrong calls the ancient fake news of Cicero, reached for a republic. He considers that a mistake.

“Republics are the most corrupt form of government, period,” he says, because the people are never actually asked. Nobody put the Iran war to a vote. Nobody asked an 18-year-old too young to drink whether he wanted to be handed a rifle in Vietnam. In Europe it’s worse, where the commission that writes the rules never stands for election at all.

So what does World War III actually look like on this timeline? Not the world wars your grandparents knew. “It’s more like brushfires,” Armstrong says, flare-ups everywhere at once: China and Taiwan, the two Koreas, India and Pakistan, the Middle East, and a Europe quietly desperate for a war it can’t win.

He lays out the ambition his sources described years ago, that Macron’s circle dreamed of taking Russia for its “$75 trillion in assets,” rising “like the Roman Empire” while America and Canada returned to being “the subservient colonies they should have remained.” People called it delusional until the head of NATO said much the same thing out loud.

The same instinct shows up at home, in the small surveillance creep most people barely register. New cars now carry a camera pointed at your face while you drive. That single detail is enough for Armstrong: “I will never buy a new car again.” It’s all about control, and the reason is the debt crisis bearing down on a system that can’t survive honesty.

But the pressure runs the other way too. The wars, Armstrong believes, are what finally get the average person off the couch. People can’t be forced to drink; they have to see it for themselves, and more of them are seeing it every day, even the ones who can’t name what’s wrong. As he puts it, “everybody knows this is just not right.”

The goal isn’t to predict doom, it’s to be ready for it: “fighting within the system while we prepare outside of it.” Stay involved, stay informed, and build the kind of independence that means you never have to stand in a government line to survive.

Which is exactly where this leaves the rest of us.

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We want to thank Martin Armstrong for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Friday. See you then.

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