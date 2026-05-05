WARNING: They're Classifying AI Data Centers as “National Security” and Locking Communities Out | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Trump’s new Surgeon General pick is facing backlash after resurfaced clips show her repeatedly urging Americans to receive COVID injections. The same injections that are now tied to record injury reports.

It’s quickly catching up with her as the nomination for Surgeon General puts everything under the microscope, raising serious questions about judgment at the highest level of public health.

During the COVID crisis, Dr. Nicole Saphier consistently pushed mass vaccination, telling older and vulnerable Americans they should “absolutely” get the shot, and later urging people to take any version available while claiming near-perfect effectiveness.

Dr. Saphier doubled down during interviews, calling the vaccines “very safe” and explaining she wished she could have taken more. As recently as 2024, she confirmed her stance hadn’t changed.

Now, federal reporting systems show over 1.6 million adverse event reports, more than 39,000 deaths, and over 220,000 hospitalizations linked to the COVID injections, making them one of the most reported pharmaceutical events in U.S. history.

Critics argue this goes beyond policy differences—it cuts right to the core of trust, transparency, and accountability in modern medicine.

So how does this square with “follow the science?”

Watch Maria’s full report, because what’s at stake here is bigger than one appointment.

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STORY #2 - Governments are now classifying massive AI data centers as “military operations,” quietly stripping communities of any power to stop them.

Local control is disappearing fast. And it’s being replaced by national security justifications as residents are locked out of decisions that are quickly reshaping entire communities.

Project Matador in Texas alone is expected to use up to 96 billion kWh annually—nearly half of all residential electricity in the state. And it’s just one of hundreds that are moving forward right now. In Louisiana, locals describe chaos as Meta’s expansion drives up costs and disrupts daily life. Now in Utah, the Stratos Project, backed by Kevin O’Leary and fast-tracked by Gov. Spencer Cox’s military authority, is bypassing public input entirely.

Meanwhile, the technology these centers power is already raising alarms, including vehicles that can override drivers in real time through facial recognition systems.

This is happening now. Watch what’s unfolding around the country before it reaches your area.

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STORY #3 - A Pentagon-backed program to let soldiers control weapons with their minds has gone silent, just as new tech emerges that can track humans by their heartbeat.

What was sold as a military innovation is now pointing toward something far more invasive, with implications that stretch well beyond the battlefield.

According to a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency report, scientists developed a non-surgical brain-computer interface designed to let “able-bodied service members” control drones and receive signals directly to the brain. The program was marked complete. Once human trials began, updates abruptly disappeared.

At the same time, intelligence officials confirmed the use of a separate system capable of identifying individuals by the unique electromagnetic signature of their heartbeat, using AI to isolate a single person from miles away.

Each breakthrough on its own sounds like science fiction. Together, they signal a shift toward a world where the boundary between human and machine fades, and where tracking, targeting, or even influencing individuals could reach far beyond the battlefield.

So the question isn’t just what this can do, it’s who ends up on the receiving end.

Watch the full report before this moves any further.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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