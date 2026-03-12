RED ALERT: Something Big Just Happened at BlackRock | Daily Pulse

NOTE: Thank you for supporting this sponsored interview, which helps keep this broadcast running to bring you uncensored news.

Something big just happened at BlackRock, and it’s a warning shot to everyone invested in private credit.

The world’s largest asset manager just told clients: No, you can’t withdraw all the money you asked for. And for some, it was: no, you can’t withdraw your money at all.

Not because the fund collapsed, but because too many investors wanted out at once.

BlackRock’s $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund was hit with $1.2 billion in redemption requests this quarter. That’s about 9.3% of the entire fund. But the structure only allows 5% to leave at once.

So BlackRock paid out $620 million… and pushed the rest to future quarters. For the first time since the fund launched, the redemption gate was triggered, meaning nearly half the investors who asked for their money back couldn’t get it right away.

And it’s not just BlackRock.

Blackstone just saw a surge of withdrawals in its $82 billion private credit fund. Requests were so high the firm had to lift its usual redemption cap to 7% and inject $400 million of its own money just to meet demand.

These funds lend money to companies through private loans, loans that don’t trade on exchanges and can’t be sold quickly when markets get volatile.

So when investors rush to withdraw at the same time, the cash simply isn’t there.

That means if you’re invested in private credit and everyone heads for the exits, the money you were counting on in your time of need might suddenly be locked up.

Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren warned it should serve as “a warning sign for the industry and the rulemakers about the downside of illiquid funds for retail investors.”

But here’s the good news: you’re an informed reader and you can plan ahead while everyone sleepwalks until the liquidity crisis affects them directly.

That means there is still time to prepare and make moves accordingly so that you always have access to capital. And one of the most liquid and reliable assets in any crisis is physical gold and silver.

Bill Armour from Genesis Gold Group joins us to discuss how our readers can prepare before the next liquidity crisis locks investors out of their own money.

The conversation began with a development that immediately raised eyebrows: BlackRock had begun limiting withdrawals from one of its massive private credit funds after too many investors tried to pull their money out at the same time.

At first, it sounded like a technical issue inside a single investment vehicle. But Bill Armour said the story revealed something much bigger.

In his view, the situation exposed a basic truth about how the financial system actually operates.

When people deposit money into large institutions like BlackRock, that money isn’t sitting safely in a vault waiting for them. It’s constantly being deployed across the system—lent out, invested, and tied up in other financial assets.

Most of the time, that structure hums quietly in the background. But when a large number of investors suddenly want their money back at once, the system can run into trouble surprisingly fast.

That’s what made the BlackRock situation so significant.

Many investors assume they can access their money whenever they want. But when too many people tried to withdraw at the same time, they discovered the system had limits.

Bill captured the dilemma with a question that goes straight to the heart of modern finance: “Is my money really my money?”

He explained that ownership isn’t just about what appears on a statement or inside an account. The real test is whether someone can actually access those funds when they need them. If people are told their money is theirs but can’t withdraw it on demand, the meaning of ownership suddenly starts to change.

Using the BlackRock situation as an example, he warned that once investors see withdrawals being restricted, confidence can disappear quickly. Word spreads, more people rush to exit, and the pressure on the system builds.

Moments like this, he said, are exactly why many investors are rethinking where their wealth is stored—and why some are moving toward assets they can physically hold and directly control.

From there, the discussion moved beyond the BlackRock incident itself to what it might reveal about how the biggest players in the financial system are behaving behind the scenes.

Bill said the real issue isn’t just that withdrawals are being limited. What matters more is which investors began pulling their money out first.

When institutions as large as BlackRock or JPMorgan begin facing redemption pressure, it can signal that major investors are already repositioning their capital before the broader public catches on.

One detail stood out.

Reports suggested that some investors were willing to accept steep losses just to regain access to their cash.

If someone agrees to take “85 cents on the dollar,” they’re knowingly locking in a loss today because they believe staying in the system could end up costing them even more.

To Bill, that kind of decision speaks volumes.

It suggests investors aren’t reacting to a single headline or a temporary market drop. They’re trying to get ahead of something they believe may be coming.

He noted that similar patterns have shown up before major financial crises. In several past cases, stress started appearing inside specific funds months before the broader collapse became obvious to the public.

Viewed through that lens, the redemption limits and discounted exits may not be the crisis itself.

They may simply be the early signals that something larger is beginning to form beneath the surface—and that’s exactly what Bill warned investors should be paying attention to.

As the interview began winding down, Bill shifted the focus from what’s happening in the financial system to how investors historically react when confidence begins to erode.

History, he said, often follows a familiar pattern.

When markets become unstable and trust in financial institutions weakens, investors begin searching for assets that exist outside the traditional banking structure. Time and again, precious metals have filled that role. Gold and silver tend to gain attention during periods of uncertainty because they aren’t tied to banks, funds, or redemption windows.

Bill said that if someone can hold physical metals through the initial panic, history shows those assets often rise significantly as the crisis unfolds.

For him, the appeal of precious metals isn’t speculation. It’s protection.

Modern financial systems depend on trust, institutional stability, and continued access to accounts. Physical metals operate outside that framework entirely. That’s why he said “no fiat system can ever offer that level of protection.”

He also pointed out that many people don’t realize how many options they actually have. Retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s can sometimes be structured to include physical metals, and investors can move portions of their savings into gold or silver directly.

Bill emphasized that panic helps no one. The goal is to understand how the system works, learn the available options, and position yourself before a crisis forces difficult decisions. Education comes first, he said, because once people understand the system, they can make smarter choices about where their money sits.

By the end of the interview, his message carried a clear sense of urgency. After years of speculation about potential instability, he said it now feels like the moment when those long-discussed risks may finally be approaching reality.

And if history follows the pattern he described, people may look back on moments like this and realize the warning signs had been there all along.

When financial markets become unstable, the real question isn’t just how much wealth you have.

The real question is how much of it you actually control.

Stocks, funds, and retirement accounts all depend on financial institutions, trading windows, and market liquidity. And as recent events have shown, when too many investors rush for the exits at once, access to that money can suddenly slow down.

That’s why many smart investors are turning to physical gold and silver—not to get rich quick, but for stability and the reassurance that their wealth won’t be locked up when they need it most.

