U.S. Gov't Held Secret 'Alien Disclosure' Meeting with Pastors | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Trump repeatedly told Americans his massive White House ballroom project was being “fully financed” by private donors, but now taxpayers are suddenly on the hook for a BILLION dollars buried inside a border security package.

And critics are now asking: if the ballroom was already paid for with “money left over,” why is the public suddenly funding massive underground and above-ground “security upgrades” tied to the project?

The backlash erupted after Senate Republicans quietly slipped $1 billion into legislation connected to the ballroom after months of assurances that private donors had the entire thing covered. Maria Zeee says the deeper issue isn’t even the price tag, it’s the growing pattern of politicians publicly selling one story while quietly moving taxpayer money behind closed doors.

Millions of Americans working two jobs just to stay afloat are now expected to help fund a project they were never fully informed about, as major details continue surfacing after the fact.

The bigger this story gets, the more people are asking why taxpayers were told one thing while lawmakers funded another.

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STORY #2 - Utah officials just approved Kevin O’Leary’s massive AI data center project after furious residents packed the meeting demanding it be stopped.

Now locals are asking why a project tied to a foreign-born billionaire is suddenly being protected under the label of a “military operation,” while the people who actually live there are treated like they don’t even have a voice.

The outrage exploded after a county commissioner snapped at concerned residents, telling them, “For hell sakes, grow up,” as citizens warned about environmental destruction, loss of local control, and corporations taking over entire communities to fuel the AI boom.

Despite overwhelming backlash, the commission approved the project anyway, then reportedly walked out as residents continued protesting.

These are the same people who pay property taxes, elect local officials, and are supposed to have representation in their own town. Instead, many left feeling ignored, dismissed, and completely shut out of the process.

And if this is how AI infrastructure projects are going to be forced through across America, Utah may be a glimpse of what’s coming next.

Watch Maria’s full report before this becomes the new normal nationwide.

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STORY #3 - Claims are exploding online that the U.S. government has been holding secret meetings with pastors to prepare them for possible “alien disclosure.”

Critics are now asking a disturbing question, why would the same government accused of hiding information for decades suddenly care about preparing Christians spiritually for what may be coming next?

The firestorm erupted after a prominent televangelist claimed pastors were warned about UFOs, “reptile-like creatures,” and materials allegedly “not from our planet.” But skeptics say this sounds less like transparency and more like psychological conditioning.

Others fear this could become the perfect setup for mass deception, engineered fear, or even a staged event designed to reshape how millions understand reality itself.

Watch Maria’s full report before the so-called “alien disclosure” narrative goes mainstream and everyone pretends this came out of nowhere.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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