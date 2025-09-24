Tucker Carlson has a new 9/11 series, and after a deep-dive investigation, he firmly believes he and his team have answered one of “the larger questions” surrounding that tragic event 24 years ago.

Here are your day’s top ten headlines.

#10 - Tucker Carlson says insiders KNEW 9/11 was coming, and they made big money betting on the crash.

“CIA knew the hijackers were here… to commit acts of terror against the United States.”

The fact that blew Tucker’s mind most is that insiders bet against (shorted) the stocks of airlines and banks tied to 9/11, made a fortune, and the US government has kept their identities secret for 24 years.

“Whoever made those trades clearly knew 9/11 was coming, and the government has protected the identity of those people for 24 years. And I just have to ask, what could possibly be the explanation for that?” Tucker objected.

Tucker, who once attacked people for questioning 9/11, now says the case that there was foreknowledge is “conclusive.”

“Did they know it and allow it unintentionally or intentionally, or did they stage it?” Tucker asked.

“I can’t answer those questions. But we conclusively answered the larger question, which is — oh yeah — there was foreknowledge of it.”

#9 - Scott Bessent ENDS both Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg’s careers in one fell swoop.

Bessent, who is gay, was asked to respond to Kamala’s recent claim that she didn’t choose Buttigieg as a running mate because he was gay.

He laid out three reasons why that excuse is TOTAL nonsense:

“First, it shows her emphasis on identity politics and you know, the American people moved on.”

“Two, it shows how low regard she holds American people… she was a terrible candidate.”

“And three, you wouldn’t pick Pete Buttigieg because he might have been worst Transportation Secretary in history.”

“She judges him on his identity, his sexuality… let’s look and see whether he did a good job. Let’s look on merit, and I can tell you, on merit he’s a failure.”

“And on merit, she’s a failure.”

Bessent is a lowkey savage.

#8 - Joe Rogan can’t hide his shock over the fact that a well-dressed Nasdaq employee told Charlie Kirk to “rest in piss” after being murdered.

This woman looks sweet on the outside, but what’s in her heart is “the most evil sh*t.”

“I saw this lady who was a NASDAQ lady… and she’s like, ‘We’re pausing the conference to say, f*ck Charlie Kirk.’ Like, this well-dressed lady with a very high-profile job. And then said, ‘Rest in piss.’ Like, oh my God. Like, what is that?” Rogan asked.

#7 - Autistic NewsNation host becomes visibly bothered as he watches pregnant women downing Tylenol just to “own the president.”

“There are a lot of these videos. She is not alone. We could show them to you for the next 25 minutes till the show was over,” Leland Vittert lamented.

Even Biden’s former COVID czar Ashish Jha said downing Tylenol to “own the president” is “not a good idea.”

Vittert wrote an op-ed saying RFK Jr. is RIGHT to search for the root causes of autism. He submitted that piece to the New York Times, but they turned it down.

Instead, the Times published a piece titled: “This May Be the Most Difficult Day in My Career: Experts React to Trump’s Autism Remarks.”

#6 - Stephen A. Smith COOKS Kamala Harris after she said “nothing comes to mind” when asked what Trump has done right.

Smith wasn’t letting such a stupid statement slide:

“I got a lot of problems with Donald Trump… but I will say this. I CAN’T SAY the man has done nothing right.”

Smith pointed out:

• The border situation has improved

• The economy hasn’t collapsed

• Tariffs could still work in Trump’s favor

• And at least Trump is making an effort toward peace in Ukraine

Once Smith got that set of facts cleared up, he delivered a blunt message to Harris:

“To say you can’t think of anything that he has done shows… how she was not the right person to lead this country. And she, as far as I’m concerned, is DONE in politics. I cannot see the Democratic Party supporting her one iota moving forward.”

​​​​​​​#5 - FBI Confirms “Targeted Attack” at Dallas ICE Facility, Finds Bullet with “Anti-ICE” Message

#4 - Registered Democrat Mom Has ‘Turning Point’ After 11-Year-Old Daughter Comes Home From School Saying She Hates Charlie Kirk Without Knowing Why

#3 - Joy Reid claims JD Vance only got into Yale “because they were TIRED of just letting in white men from New York” and “all the elite schools.”

“They wanted an Appalachian white. That’s how that man got into Yale, I promise you … That’s also affirmative action and DEI.”

So she claims JD Vance was a beneficiary of affirmative action for country boys. This is one of the stupidest things I have ever heard.

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

#2 – COVID-era video shows former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki ADMITTING they removed over 1 million videos on the topic of COVID.

She even contemplated psychoanalyzing the unvaccinated to try to understand their behavior.

This comes as Google now admits that the Biden White House forced them to take down videos that did not violate company policy — something they now call “unacceptable and wrong.”

Everything comes to light eventually. That’s what REAL government censorship looks like.

#1 - Tylenol has an “uh-oh” moment as its 2017 tweet on pregnancy resurfaces.

What they say now: “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk that this poses for expecting mothers.”

What Tylenol said back then: “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant. Thank you for taking the time to voice your concerns today.”

The Tylenol account even admitted in 2019 that they never conducted safety testing on their product on pregnant women.

Leave a comment

BONUS #1 - Donald Trump’s Vaccine Statements Shock the World

BONUS #2 - Former FBI Director James Comey to Be Indicted in ‘Days’: Reports

BONUS #3 - The Greatest Lie Ever Told About Heart Disease

BONUS #4 - Bill O’Reilly RIPS APART the ‘Free Speech’ Spin Surrounding Jimmy Kimmel With One Brutal Fact

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

Share