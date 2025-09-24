The Vigilant Fox

Proberta
3h

Let me know if Tucker ever tells the real Truth, that NO PLANES HIT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER ON 9/11.

See for yourself. Watch the videos and you will see the perfectly executed controlled demolition of high rise buildings, falling into their own footprint, and dustification.

Then ask the question: What would happen if planes had hit the Towers?

Answer: It would have sprayed death, destruction, debris, shrapnel and body parts all over Lower Manhattan.

Mercifully that did not happen.

No planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Dave aka Geezermann
3h

Many of us have known some of the truth about 9/11 for many years now. It was a lie and a deception by our own government. Recently a new documentary came out called Codex 9/11. It examines the evidence that shows who did what, how it was done, and for what reason. It is the best I have seen yet. I highly recommend it.

https://rumble.com/v6xtnzu-codex-911-premiering-aug-24th-6pm-et.html

