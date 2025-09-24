This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Latest developments:

Sniper attack by leftist Joshua Jahn, 29 (confirmed by Daily Mail), killed two detainees at an ICE facility in Dallas and critically injured another.

Jahn then killed himself with his rifle.

The FBI described the incident as “ an act of targeted violence .”

The shooter opened fire from an elevated position .

Investigators found an unspent round with “Anti-ICE” political messaging .

Jahn’s alleged socials show ties to far-left causes.

* * *

Update (1343):

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson explains the broader, alarming trend of left-wing radicals becoming activated, which reflects a form of nihilistic accelerationism.

The trend here is alarming. Anderson explains:

Earlier today, Joshua Jahn, the shooter at the Dallas ICE facility, shot three people before taking his own life. This incident reflects what many call nihilistic accelerationism—a rising phenomenon in domestic extremism that mirrors the martyrdom embraced by jihadist terrorists. These are individuals who feel so driven by their extremist beliefs that they are willing both to kill and to die for their cause. Many conversations must take place, and much work remains to be done, but none of it can begin until Democrats acknowledge that far-left extremism exists, and recognize the importance of toning down political rhetoric. This is not the first time left-wing extremists have attempted to assassinate ICE officers, a recurring theme the left has used to rally voters against the current administration. The federal government has significant catching up to do, and an interagency approach will be necessary to address the problem. Far-left extremism extends far beyond groups like Antifa. There is an entire revolutionary (marxist) ecosystem of interconnected entities: billion-dollar progressive NGOs, anarchist networks, political organizations such as the DSA, foreign influence operations like the Singham network, gaming platforms, Discord servers and reddit threads, the dark web, and even civil-rights organizations staffed with “movement lawyers” fully dedicated to waging war against the West until it collapses. Until the government addresses the root causes, it will only be treating the symptoms. Experts must be brought in to dismantle this machine before it’s too late. As soon as we have more government leaders with the same pro-Luigi worldview as the DSA, Hasan Piker, and Taylor Lorenz, political assassination will become normalized in the same way that we decriminalized crime in major cities.

Update (1256):

A sniper attack at a Dallas ICE facility left at least one migrant dead and several others wounded early Wednesday morning.

According to the Daily Mail, the gunman, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, opened fire around 0700 local time into the ICE building. ICE confirmed in a statement that Jahn “fired indiscriminately,” and multiple law enforcement sources verified his identity.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated earlier, “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

While not confirmed, X users have been digging through public records to profile Jahn. Here’s what they’ve found so far:

Well. Well. Well.

* * *

Update (1155):

FBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock told reporters that the ICE facility shooting in Dallas was a “targeted attack,” and agents at the scene recovered rounds marked with “anti-ICE messages.”

Rothrock reminded reporters, “This is the most recent example of targeted violence.” He referred them to the July 4th attack on ICE in the state.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities. While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” More updates will be forthcoming. These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead the these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice. Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased.

This July attack, according to the Washington Post, was tied back to “trans, anti-fascist activism.”

In late August, we warned readers: “America Has A “Transtifa” Problem.”

Far-left radicalism is on the rise ... so much so that the leftist at magazine The Atlantic even had to admit this on Tuesday.

Even the Gates Foundation has severed ties with radical leftist groups funding chaos.

From the Kirk assassination to many other events in recent weeks, as listed by Jack Posobiec, far-left radicals have become more active.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement a “domestic terrorist organization“.

The White House has also declared war on radical leftist NGO groups that subvert the nation and push for a Marxist takeover.

* * *

Update (1013ET):

A shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas left two detainees dead and one critically wounded earlier, according to NBC News, citing an ICE spokesperson. No ICE agents were harmed in the sniper attack, though the suspected gunman died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed:

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop.

Around 0700 local time, the suspected shooter opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility from an adjacent building, in what some local media outlets described as a “sniper” attack.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a media briefing will occur later today.

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X, “The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families.”

Journalist Andy Ngo noted, “This is the second shooting attack on an ICE facility in Texas. The other one, an ambush attack in July, was allegedly committed by a North Texas Antifa cell.”

