The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Big Pharma rakes in billions each year by burying the real cause of heart disease.

Cholesterol isn’t the enemy—it’s essential. Yet 40 million Americans take drugs to lower it, unaware of the harm being done.

What 99% of doctors don’t know is that a famously buried study showed every 1% drop in cholesterol was tied to a 1% rise in mortality.

That means if you lower your cholesterol levels by 10%, expect a 10% rise in mortality.

These findings came from one of the era’s most famous physiologists, but the data was so damning that it had to be buried.

And statins don’t just block cholesterol. They also block an essential compound your body needs to survive.

If someone you love is on a statin, read this before it’s too late.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Unpacking the Great Cholesterol Scam and the dangers of statins… Read More .

The more you dig into modern medicine, the more you realize how often “settled science” isn’t actually settled. It’s simply been rigged to build an industry.

In the 1960s and ’70s, two scientists squared off over the cause of heart disease.

John Yudkin pointed to sugar while Ancel Keys blamed saturated fat and cholesterol.

Keys won the battle, and his seven countries study became gospel.

But Yudkin didn’t just lose. He was ridiculed into obscurity.

Ancel Keys must have had pretty convincing data, right?

Nope.

His study of seven countries (Italy, Greece, Former Yugoslavia, Netherlands, Finland, America, and Japan) showed that as saturated fat consumption increased, heart disease increased as well.

It turns out that his result was simply a product of the countries he chose.

His data was cherry picked.

Recently, an unpublished study of 9,423 adults, with Keys as the lead investigator, was unearthed.

And guess what? The study found that replacing animal fats with vegetable oils lowered cholesterol but increased death rates.

For every 1% drop in cholesterol the risk of death was raised by 1%.

That’s huge! But the data was buried. The study was never published.

And at the same time, scientists were being bribed to blame fat instead of sugar.

Yudkin was right all along.

Despite overwhelming evidence against it, the cholesterol theory became untouchable dogma.

Medical guidelines, textbooks, and board exams were basically built on it.

And from that dogma came one of the most lucrative drug classes in history.

Statins.

How convenient.

Statins have been sold as lifesavers, but independent analysis tells a darker truth.

If you take a statin every day for 5 years, you live a mere 3 or 4 days longer.

That’s it.

Worse yet, that minuscule benefit only appears in men.

Most of the “evidence” for statins is a product of creative math and selective data.

Sound familiar? It should.

If you want to understand how the cholesterol lie became one of the greatest medical frauds ever—read the full report from

, especially if you or someone you know is taking statins.

Unpacking the Great Cholesterol Scam and the dangers of statins… Read More .

Industry-funded panels literally rewrote medical guidelines to force more people into taking statins.

One infamous risk calculator used by doctors exaggerated heart attack risk by a shocking 600 percent!

Let that sink in.

And that same calculator is still taught to med students today.

The parallels between statins and COVID vaccines are jaw-dropping.

Both were sold on unreliable if not faked data. Both were forced through various means. Both caused hidden injuries.

And dissenting voices continue to be silenced. Doctors who question statins have been mocked as “statin deniers” and blacklisted. Doctors who question COVID vaccines have been called quacks, science deniers, and anti-vaxxers.

It’s pretty obvious statins barely help. But if they add a few extra days of life, what’s the harm?

That’s where it gets ugly. Statins have a very high rate of injuries.

Studies show a 5-30% rate of injuries. Dr. Aseem Malhotra estimates that 20% of statin users are injured by them.

Things like muscle pain, fatigue, confusion, depression, nerve damage, muscle damage, diabetes, cancer, and even ALS-like syndromes.

Up to 47% of patients quit within a year.

And yet when patients complain, doctors dismiss it as the “nocebo effect”—gaslighting them into believing the side effects are all in their heads.

But these harms aren’t minor and they deserve attention from doctors.

Senator Ron Johnson revealed he suffered sudden hearing loss while on statins. He later learned that it’s a documented side effect.

Countless patients report muscle breakdown, cognitive decline, neuropathy, and debilitating fatigue.

Former NASA astronaut Duane Graveline developed terrifying episodes of global amnesia after taking Lipitor. He even wrote a book about it called The Statin Damage Crisis.

That’s how real this is.

And yet mainstream medicine still claims statins are “safe” as they hand out new prescriptions.

So, what makes statins so toxic?

It’s because they don’t just block cholesterol—they block the enzyme that makes CoQ10 and other vital compounds that your body absolutely needs to function.

That means:

• Mitochondrial damage

• Energy collapse

• Cognitive decline

• Weakened muscles and nerves

• Immune suppression

Big Pharma knows the truth about statins. Merck even patented a statin and CoQ10 combo to prevent side effects—but they shelved it.

Statins are marketed as “anti-cholesterol drugs.”

But cholesterol isn’t even the villain—it’s essential!

Cholesterol is a precursor to hormones, is required for brain synapses and memory, and is crucial for cell membranes.

So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that low cholesterol has been linked to aggression, dementia, and ALS.

Why then are we giving it to the elderly en masse?

The truth is statins often accelerate the very decline they claim to prevent.

If cholesterol isn’t the cause of heart disease, then what is?

Cardiologist Malcolm Kendrick offers a likely model:

Blood vessels get damaged. Clots form to repair them. Over time, those clots get embedded under the vessel wall. This process repeats, forming plaques.

It’s not cholesterol “clogging” your “pipes.” It’s a vessel injury and a healing process gone slightly awry.

This model explains perfectly why risk factors like smoking, diabetes, stress, and pollution all increase risk of heart disease—they damage the blood vessels.

The body attempts to fix them, but when it can’t or the damage is too great, you end up with heart disease.

It also explains why cholesterol plaques contain clot debris, NOT dietary fat.

And why lipoprotein(a), not LDL cholesterol, is more closely tied to heart attack risk.

Our entire “cholesterol” narrative was built on correlations, not causation.

The real culprits of heart disease include:



• Sugar and insulin resistance

• Industrial seed oils

• Air pollution and fine particulates

• Heavy metals like lead

• Chronic stress and inflammation

But none of these make billions for Big Pharma, so they were sidelined. It’s a story we’ve heard so many times before.

The cholesterol myth was used to funnel 35% of adults into a $25-billion-a-year drug market.

The corruption runs so deep, that some cardiologists even floated adding statins to drinking water! You read that right.

’s full report has all the details.

Unpacking the Great Cholesterol Scam and the dangers of statins… Read More .

Statins don’t just fail to fix heart disease.

They cause a wave of hidden disease: diabetes, dementia, neuropathy, muscle wasting, liver failure, and even cancer.

Millions of Americans live with “mystery illnesses” that are in fact statin side effects.

But since so many are on these drugs, the symptoms get normalized. Doctors shrug it off as aging, and give them more drugs.

It’s medical gaslighting on a massive scale. It’s making millions for Big Pharma as people become sicker and sicker.

The pattern is clear. How many times have we seen this?

Step 1: Create a scapegoat (cholesterol)

Step 2: Sell the “solution” (statins)

Step 3: Silence dissent and bury alternatives

Step 4: Normalize the injuries (it’s just aging)

It’s the same playbook used to push COVID vaccines, opioids, SSRIs, and others.

Medicine has been hijacked by profit over people. It’s as simple as that.

The takeaway is simple. The villain isn’t cholesterol, and statins are not the savior.

The real battle is protecting your vascular health from sugar, toxins, stress, and environmental damage.

Until medicine admits this, heart disease will remain America’s #1 killer—and statins will remain one of its greatest deceptions and money makers.

Subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor and check out the full report to understand the real cause of heart disease and how it can be prevented and treated.



This is information everyone needs at their fingertips.

Unpacking the Great Cholesterol Scam and the dangers of statins… Read More .

What happened with statins is not an isolated case.

It’s a warning.

Every time you hear a new “lifesaving” drug is coming, remember: the numbers are probably cooked, the harms have likely been hidden, and the dissenters have been silenced.

Always follow the incentives. Always ask who stands to profit from it.

Because the answer will always tell you the truth.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Share

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Real Reason Every Newborn is Forced to Get the Hepatitis B Vaccine

What We’ve Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about.”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)