The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

I think if we knew what actually goes on in schools every day, we'd riot.

I was told yesterday of a university class in Italian language where the teacher discarded the male/female usage of nouns to use a made-up, non-gendered version of Italian words. This semester. In a UNIVERSITY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture