A registered Democrat mother in New Jersey is going viral after posting a TikTok video admitting she had her political “turning point” the day her 11-year-old daughter came home from school saying she hated Charlie Kirk—without even knowing who he was.

The video, posted by user @kryssaqt with the caption “What was your turning point?”, exposes the shocking level of indoctrination happening inside America’s classrooms.

For years, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk warned parents about what schools were doing to their children. Now, tragically, after Kirk’s assassination, one lifelong Democrat mother says she’s finally seeing it for herself.

In her video, Kryssa explains she has been a registered Democrat for years and prided herself on voting for “the person, not the party.”

But she admits she has noticed her views have shifted more conservative over the years. She lives in Hudson County, New Jersey, one of the bluest, most liberal enclaves in the country.

Kryssa revealed she never spoke about Kirk in her household, nor had her daughter seen his videos. The hate, she realized, was planted elsewhere, inside the classroom.

Her daughter, a sixth-grader, is surrounded by classmates who regularly bash Trump supporters, and Kryssa admitted that peer pressure already made her daughter feel uncomfortable that her mother supports President Trump.

But the comment about Kirk, a man her daughter had never watched or discussed, was a breaking point.

Kryssa:

This was my turning point. When Charlie first died, when I first found out, I was upset. I didn’t follow Charlie, but I would see his videos online all the time, and I would think, Well, this guy… I don’t know if I agree with everything he says because I didn’t follow him like that. But this guy has this open dialog. It’s very refreshing. I never saw it, and I respected him for that. Now, I’m a registered Democrat, but for the last three elections—and even before that—I don’t vote for party. I vote for whoever I think is going to be the best and whoever we need. Having said that, I have realized that I do lean more on the conservative side now. But the one thing that really, really brought it home for me: the day Charlie died, my daughter came home from school. She’s 11 years old. We live in Jersey, in Hudson County. It’s a very Democratic, liberal area. My daughter goes to school there, in sixth grade. These children have a lot to say about Trump supporters. And my daughter, from peer pressure and whatever else, has felt weird that I’m a Trump supporter. And when I asked her when she got home if she knew who Charlie Kirk was and what happened, she turned to me and said, Yeah, I hate that guy. And that’s when… that was my turning point. We never spoke about Charlie in this house. We never… we never even… I don’t even know if she’s ever seen his stuff. And I’m really getting sick of people quoting him and then me having to go and find the transcript of that specific quote and send it to them. And then they come back to me and go, Oh, yeah, okay. I understand now. I’m getting tired of it. My turning point was when I realized they’re influencing my children. For real. This isn’t, Oh, they’re teaching this in school. No, this is actual influence— for my child to turn to me and say, I hate him—for no reason. She couldn’t back it up. That was my turning point.

