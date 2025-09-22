HHS (under Trump and RFK Jr.) announced Monday that Tylenol use during pregnancy is associated with a “very increased risk of autism.”

On its face, that’s a huge story in itself. But Donald Trump went even further today — extending his remarks to the entire childhood vaccine schedule.

He almost sounded like RFK Jr., delivering every word with force. He went out on a limb for all the mothers who swear their child’s health declined after taking vaccines.

His words today change everything.

Trump opened the announcement by saying the quiet part out loud about why autism rates have surged for decades, while doctors claim to be baffled by the cause.

“It’s turning out that we [Bobby and I] understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it [autism]. We think. And I say we think because I don’t think they [medical establishment] were really letting the public know what they knew.”

That’s Trump essentially suggesting there’s been a COVER-UP for decades.

Trump briefly turned his attention to vaccines before saying a few words about the Tylenol findings. The big takeaway here is that he said vaccines and autism in the same sentence.

He brought up a shocking health pattern among the Amish — and he didn’t just mention it once, he said it twice for emphasis.

“I think I can say that there are certain groups of people [Amish] that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills that have NO AUTISM — that have NO AUTISM.”

Leave a comment

When it came to Tylenol, Trump bluntly declared taking it as “not good,” echoing HHS's finding that Tylenol is associated with a “very increased risk of autism.”

“For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” he explained.

Trump stressed that only rare situations — such as a dangerously high fever — should justify its use. Otherwise, he said, expectant mothers should avoid it altogether.

But the warning didn’t stop there. Trump went further, adding that “you shouldn’t give the child a Tylenol.”

This is what the “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for decades. Now, it’s official government guidance.

Trump saved his best words for last in a three-minute rebuke of the existing childhood schedule.

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it’s a DISGRACE,” he lamented.

Trump advocated that instead of injecting babies with 76 jabs over a short period of time, parents should consider spacing them out, saying there is “no downside” in doing so.

Trump also took aim at the hepatitis B vaccine, saying, “There’s no reason to give a baby that,” when it’s a sexually transmitted disease. Instead, he argued it should be given when a child is “12 years old and formed.”

His full statement is below, and I urge you to read every word. Nothing will be the same after this:

“I’ll say that they will maybe say at a little bit later date, but I think when you go for the shot, you do it over a five-time period— take it over five times or four times, but you take it in smaller doses and you spread it out over a period of years. And they pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies. It’s a DISGRACE... I think it’s very bad. They’re pumping, it looks like they’re pumping into a horse. “You have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines. I guess 80 different blends, and they pump it in. So ideally, a woman won’t take Tylenol, and on the vaccines, it would be good [practice that] instead of one visit where they pump the baby, load it up with stuff, you’ll do it over a period of four times or five times. “I’ve been so into this issue for so many years just because I couldn’t understand how a thing like this could happen. “And you know, it [autism] is artificially induced. It’s not like something that when you go from all of those healthy babies to a point where I don’t even know structurally if a country can afford it, and that’s the least of the problems. “To have families destroyed over this is just so, so terrible. I also — and we’ve already done this — we want no mercury in the vaccine. We want no aluminum in the vaccine. The MMR, I think, should be taken separately. “This is based on what I feel. The mumps, measles and [rubella], the three, should be taken separately. And it seems to be that when you mix them there could be a problem. “So there’s no downside in taking them separately. In fact, they think it’s better. So let it be separate. The chickenpox is already separate because when that got mixed in [with other things], it really was bad. ... “So there’s no downside in doing it [spacing vaccines]. It’s not like, oh, if you do it — bad things. No, it’s only good. And it may not have that much of an impact, but it may have a big impact. So let those be taken separately. “And then hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. There’s no reason to give a baby that’s almost just born hepatitis B. “So I would say wait till the baby is 12 years old and formed, and take hepatitis B. And I think if you do those things, it’s going to be a whole different. It’s going to be a revolution in a positive sense in the country.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Share

VigilantFox.com has been reporting on the dangers of vaccines long before RFK Jr. became HHS Secretary and before Trump made his statement today.

I’ve worked tirelessly to spread this information in the most viral way possible, reaching parents everywhere. My clips have been seen by billions on X in the past year, and I have no doubt that our collective efforts have played a key role in the awakening we’re witnessing now.

If you want to see more positive change, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber below.

Your support makes it possible to keep exposing the inconvenient truths the medical establishment has buried for decades. Every dollar goes toward expanding the team and finding new ways to reach more people with the truth.

Thank you for your support.