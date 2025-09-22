The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

Stop Calling It Autism.

Start Calling It Vaccine-Induced Encephalopathy

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Candace Owens Fan's avatar
Candace Owens Fan
1hEdited

Wow, it has finally happened: autism has been linked to vaccines at the highest level. What a time to be alive! God bless President Trump

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture