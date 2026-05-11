The World May Be Entering Another Lockdown Era | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Nearly 20% of the world’s population is now being urged to return to COVID-style lockdowns, this time because of the global oil crisis tied to the Iran war.

Critics say this is how the next phase begins, not with force at first, but with emotional appeals about “patriotism,” sacrifice, and doing your part for the collective good before harsher measures eventually follow.

In a passionate national address, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to work from home, return to virtual meetings, avoid driving whenever possible, and use electric rail systems instead.

For many people, the messaging feels disturbingly familiar. During COVID, governments first framed compliance as a moral responsibility “for the common good.” Not long after came fines, surveillance, movement restrictions, and aggressive enforcement across much of the world.

Now, a growing number of critics are asking what happens when every major crisis, from pandemics to oil shortages to climate emergencies, becomes justification for the same systems of control.

The full report reveals why many people believe COVID was never the end of this agenda, only the beginning.

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STORY #2 - Former COVID Task Force coordinator Deborah Birx is now calling for “widely available” PCR testing for Hantavirus, including in schools, and many people are noticing the exact same pandemic playbook that preceded the chaos of 2020.

The real red flag is not the virus itself. It’s watching the same fear infrastructure suddenly reactivate in real time—PCR testing, asymptomatic spread warnings, quarantine language, hazmat imagery, and nonstop media coverage telling the public not to panic.

Birx openly argued that viruses should be tracked through PCR testing instead of symptoms, the same testing system that was used to inflate COVID case counts and justify lockdowns across the world.

At the exact same time, Fox News is now airing “deadly outbreak” coverage featuring quarantine centers, hazmat suits, and warnings about possible spread, while officials simultaneously insist there is “nothing to worry about.”

Dr. Lynn Fynn pushed back directly, stating: “You can’t spread Hantavirus asymptomatically. Period.”

So why does this suddenly feel so familiar again?

Watch Maria’s report before this escalates any further.

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STORY #3 - As the Trump administration rolls out its first wave of long-promised UFO disclosure documents, strange fireballs are appearing in skies all across the world in ways even astronomers admit they cannot fully explain.

Most people laughed off the so-called ‘UFO files’ and immediately moved on. But as more videos emerge showing glowing objects weaving, slowing down, blinking out, and changing direction midair, a far darker question is starting to spread online:

Why does this suddenly feel coordinated?

NASA says fireball sightings surged as much as 30% this year, while the American Meteor Society recorded nearly double the normal number of major events in early 2026.

Now, the conversation is swinging back toward Project Blue Beam, UFO disclosure, and Ronald Reagan’s warning that an “alien threat” could unite humanity overnight.

At a time when AI deception is exploding, trust in institutions is collapsing, and governments keep pushing the language of global “unity,” many people are asking the same question:

What exactly are we being prepared for?

Maria’s report connects dots most people still think are unrelated, at least for now. Watch it before the narrative takes an unexpected turn.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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