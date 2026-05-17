The Great Reset: 2028 Will Be TERRIFYING... | Daily Pulse

In July of 2020, at the height of COVID lockdowns and global panic, Klaus Schwab released a book called COVID-19: The Great Reset.

At the time, many dismissed concerns about the “Great Reset” as “conspiracy theory.”

But the people who actually read the book noticed it openly described a future built where our God-Given freedoms would degrade into “privileges” under the guise of safety.

Vaccine passports were just the beginning of the nightmarish dystopia planned for humanity.

Then something remarkable happened.

Millions of people around the world started pushing back.

After years of lockdowns, mandates, censorship, inflation, and growing distrust in global institutions, people began rejecting the idea that unelected organizations, corporations, and governments should have increasing control over everyday life.

By 2024, many conservatives believed that tide had finally turned. Donald Trump’s victory was seen by supporters as a direct rejection of open-border globalism and the WHO/WEF worldview.

For a moment, it felt like the Great Reset had been stopped in its tracks.

But while much of the public relaxed and assumed the fight was over, the underlying systems never actually stopped expanding.

And that’s exactly what makes the conversation with Tom Renz so unsettling.

Because he’s been paying close attention and says the Great Reset actually didn’t fail.

It’s that people stopped noticing the plan was still moving forward.

He joins us now.

Freedom slipping away rarely looks the way people imagine it will.

That’s one reason this conversation lands so hard. None of it feels theoretical anymore.

You can already see the infrastructure taking shape everywhere. Massive data centers. Expanding surveillance systems. More digital verification tied to everyday life. And according to Tom Renz, people are making a huge mistake by looking at each piece separately instead of asking what all of it becomes once it’s connected together.

“They told us the Great Reset was coming,” Renz said. “Instead of fighting it, we’re ushering it in.”

A lot of these projects get sold to the public through the same language: economic growth, innovation, convenience. But Renz believes the bigger picture becomes harder to ignore once you ask why governments and corporations suddenly need this much infrastructure this quickly.

“What do you need to track and trace everybody on the planet?” he asked. “Well, you need a lot of data centers.”

One frustration running through the interview was watching Republicans advance some of the same systems conservatives spent years warning about under globalist institutions.

“Public private partnership,” he said, “is literally the WEF model of the Great Reset.”

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The unsettling part is that these systems don’t arrive all at once.

They show up slowly, wrapped in language about safety, efficiency, fraud prevention, or national security. A new ID requirement here. A phone verification rule there. Another layer of tracking tied to things people already rely on every day.

Renz warned that once those systems start merging together, privacy becomes almost impossible to recover.

He pointed to Real ID as one example people underestimated for years. What was sold as a security measure now carries biometric implications and ties into broader digital identity systems.

A major contradiction running through the interview was the realization that many voters thought they were electing people who would dismantle this after COVID.

Instead, Renz believes parts of the Republican Party are helping accelerate it.

“The Republican Party is now a joke,” he said.

Renz also warned that constitutional protections can disappear much faster than people think once governments and corporations start working together through digital systems.

Instead of openly violating rights, he argued officials increasingly rely on what he called “legal workarounds” that sidestep protections people assume still exist.

That part lands because people already lived through pieces of it during COVID.

Accounts censored. Jobs lost. Access restricted. Speech controlled.

Renz believes what’s being built now could make that level of control much easier next time.

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What made this information so disturbing is how familiar pieces of it already feel.

Phones track movement. Banks monitor transactions.

Cars collect data. Insurance companies reward or punish behavior.

More and more of daily life now runs through digital systems most people barely think about anymore.

Renz’s concern is what happens once all of those systems stop operating separately.

He warned that technologies tied to vehicles, banking, healthcare, digital identity, and AI are creating a world where access itself becomes conditional.

Something sold as convenience or safety today can turn into something very different once travel, finances, healthcare, and identity all become connected together.

That’s why Renz kept returning to digital track-and-trace infrastructure.

People already experienced smaller versions of this mentality during COVID: jobs threatened, travel restricted, speech monitored, medical decisions tied to participation in public life.

Renz believes the infrastructure being built now could push that much further next time.

He described a future where insurance costs, healthcare access, and financial penalties become tools used to pressure compliance around vaccination status and government-defined “risk.”

By the end of the interview, Renz sounded genuinely concerned that the systems built during COVID were never dismantled, they just became quieter and more normalized.

He argued that many Americans still think Republicans and Democrats are fighting for completely different futures, while the same underlying systems keep expanding no matter who wins elections.

“The dirty secret about election fraud,” Renz said, “is that the Republicans do it as much as the Democrats.”

That frustration carried into the broader feeling that grassroots candidates almost never survive once they threaten establishment power or major donor networks.

You could hear it again when Renz talked about Republicans attacking Thomas Massie while continuing to protect figures conservatives themselves have spent years criticizing.

“If you’re okay with endorsing Lindsey Graham and attacking Thomas Massie,” he said, “you’re like a leftist and a cultist.”

The bigger concern wasn’t really about personalities or party labels anymore.

It was the growing sense that people who once distrusted centralized power now defend it automatically as long as it appears politically useful in the moment.

Renz warned that exhaustion has become part of the problem.

People fought through lockdowns.

They fought through censorship.

They fought through years of nonstop political chaos.

Now many assume somebody else is taking care of it. He doesn’t believe that’s true.

As the interview closed, Renz warned that the infrastructure being built now is designed to become permanent once it’s fully operational, and reversing it later may not be realistic.

“The next lockdowns that occur in this country,” he warned, “are going to be a permanent change.”

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We want to thank Tom Renz for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show on Friday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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