New Satellite Evidence Raises Questions the Government Doesn’t Want Answered | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - The WHO is pushing a new cruise ship “outbreak” scare, and the same PCR-driven fear machine that shut down the world during COVID is now roaring back to life.

Headlines are warning that Hantavirus may be spreading across the world, even though human-to-human transmission is extraordinarily rare and has NEVER been recorded in the United States.

The WHO’s own story behind the “outbreak” immediately starts falling apart, with officials pointing to bird watching and wildlife exposure, even though Hantavirus is overwhelmingly linked to infected rodents, not birds.

Then came the biggest red flag of all: the PCR “confirmation.”

Kary Mullis, the Nobel Prize-winning inventor of PCR, famously warned: “with the PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody.”

That’s the same testing method used to justify lockdowns, censorship, mass panic, and global coercion during COVID.

Now many are asking the question corporate media refuses to touch: are we watching the early stages of another PCR-driven fear campaign?

Watch Maria’s full report before they try to roll out the same playbook again.

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STORY #2 - New satellite evidence is raising serious questions about how much damage U.S. military bases suffered in the Middle East, and why so much of that evidence suddenly became harder for the public to access.

Many are asking whether Americans are seeing the full reality of this conflict or a tightly controlled version designed to manage perception while the situation quietly intensifies behind the scenes.

According to a new Washington Post analysis, Iranian strikes may have damaged or destroyed more than 200 structures and pieces of equipment across multiple U.S. sites, including hangars, fuel depots, radar systems, communications equipment, and aircraft.

At the same time, major satellite companies restricted or delayed imagery releases after requests from the U.S. government, even as Iranian-linked outlets continued publishing detailed images online. Meanwhile, Americans are being told rising gas prices and tightening fuel supplies are only temporary as pressure on energy markets keeps building.

Chevron’s CEO is now openly warning that global oil shortages have already begun, while Americans are still being told to “trust the process.”

For many people, the deeper concern is no longer just the war itself. It’s the growing realization that in modern conflicts, information is controlled almost as aggressively as the battlefield, while the public is expected to absorb the economic fallout and trust that everything is under control.

The full report digs into what’s getting buried behind wartime secrecy, restricted imagery, and the fog of war.

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STORY #3 - The UK government’s massive age verification crackdown is already falling apart, as schoolkids with fake moustaches are humiliating the entire system.

What was sold as a major “child safety” breakthrough is quickly becoming a reminder that human creativity still beats centralized control.

A new report found more than a third of UK children have already figured out ways around the Online Safety Act’s verification tools, using fake birthdays, borrowed accounts, AI-generated images, and even eyebrow pencils to draw facial hair that fools age estimation software. One parent reportedly caught her son using a fake moustache, and the system instantly verified him as an adult.

Critics warn the failures could eventually be used to justify stronger Digital ID systems and even tighter online surveillance. But for now, many people are celebrating something bigger: proof that free human beings will always find ways around systems designed to track, filter, and manage them.

And at least for the moment, kids with makeup pencils are still beating the machine.

Maria’s report reveals why many believe this battle over online freedom is only just beginning.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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