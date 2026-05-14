EXCLUSIVE: Kentucky Youth Flood to Support Thomas Massie | Daily Pulse

What is happening in Kentucky is drawing attention far beyond a single congressional district because of the scale of outside spending being used to remove an incumbent Republican congressman who remains popular with his own voters.

The issue is not simply that Thomas Massie has opposition. Every elected official does. The concern is the amount of money and coordination being used to replace him after disagreements with Donald Trump and other powerful interests.

According to Tiffany Cianci, this shifted from a normal primary into a national effort after Trump publicly said that a “warm body” could replace Massie.

Cianci said challenger Ed Gallrein effectively became that “warm body,” and afterward millions of dollars from outside donors began flooding into the race.

Her argument is straightforward: if a sitting congressman with strong approval ratings in his district can still face a coordinated multimillion-dollar removal campaign, then voters should pay attention to who is actually driving modern elections.

Well, one of the people helping organize opposition to that effort is Tiffany Cianci who joins us now to explain why she believes this race has become larger than Kentucky itself.

The size of the response against Massie is one of the main reasons this race has become notable.

Cianci explained that what began as a single social media post in October quickly turned into a nationwide creator coalition. She said the network now reaches “close to 35, almost 37 million viewers and followers.”

That level of attention matters because this is not a statewide race or a presidential contest. This is a House district in rural Kentucky.

Cianci described it as “the most expensive” campaign effort she has seen directed at “a House of Representatives candidate in a small district in a rural area.”

At the same time, she argued Massie is not politically vulnerable in the traditional sense. She said he has “the highest approval rating of any member of Congress across both parties,” has raised more money than nearly every member of Congress outside House leadership, and maintains “immense popularity” in his district.

Under normal political conditions, those factors would make an incumbent difficult to remove.

That is why the outside spending becomes the central issue.

Cianci said Massie is currently being outspent “almost 4.3 to 1 right now in tiny rural Kentucky.”

Her concern is not only the money itself, but where it is coming from and why it is being used.

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Cianci stated that the billionaires funding efforts against Massie have “zero ties to Kentucky,” adding that they have “never lived here, been here, spent any time here” and are not investing similarly across other Kentucky races.

That distinction is important because it changes the perception of the campaign. Instead of a locally driven challenge, the race begins to look like a national effort to remove a specific member of Congress regardless of his standing with local voters.

Cianci also connected the spending to Massie’s positions on government transparency.

During the discussion, it was noted that one donor opposing Massie has reportedly appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book. Cianci argued that Massie’s support for releasing Epstein-related files may be one reason powerful interests want him removed.

Her position was that the campaign against him is not only about replacing a congressman. She described it as “a warning shot” directed at anyone willing to pursue similar investigations or challenge powerful networks publicly.

Another major part of Cianci’s argument centered on voter turnout and political participation.

She pushed back against polling that showed Gallrein narrowly ahead, arguing that many surveys overrepresent older likely voters while overlooking younger voters in low-turnout primaries.

That is why the creator coalition is focusing heavily on outreach to younger audiences.

Cianci repeatedly emphasized that the goal is not to tell people how to vote, but to convince younger voters that “their vote actually matters.”

In a closed primary with low turnout, even small increases in participation can significantly change the outcome.

Her broader argument is that outside money becomes more powerful when voters assume the race is already decided and disengage from the process.

Cianci also challenged one of the main attacks used against Massie — that he opposes Trump’s agenda.

She responded with voting statistics, saying Massie votes with Trump “86% of the time,” while pointing out that other Republicans with less criticism have lower alignment percentages.

Her explanation was that Massie often votes against legislation because he reads the bills closely and objects to provisions added into larger packages.

Examples discussed included AI-related liability protections, agricultural policy issues, and broader spending bills containing unrelated measures.

The argument Cianci made was not that voters must agree with every vote Massie casts. It was that many attack ads reduce complex legislation into simple slogans that leave out the actual contents of the bills.

Her summary of Massie’s approach was simple: “Massie actually reads bills.”

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Cianci also accused outside groups supporting his removal of using deceptive campaign tactics.

She said ads targeting Massie used manipulated audio and deepfake-style editing that altered or distorted his words, which she described as illegal under Kentucky law.

According to her, Massie has not responded by using the same tactics against his opponent.

That is part of why this race is receiving national attention beyond partisan politics alone.

The concern being raised is whether large-scale outside funding, coordinated media pressure, and highly aggressive campaign tactics can override local voter preferences even when an incumbent remains popular within his own district.

Cianci believes the answer depends on turnout.

Her strategy is based on the idea that trusted creators and direct voter engagement can compete with traditional political spending by reaching voters before outside narratives fully define the race.

That is ultimately why this Kentucky primary is being watched so closely.

The central question is no longer just whether money influences politics. Most voters already believe it does.

The larger question is whether organized voter participation can still outweigh concentrated outside influence when powerful interests decide a specific politician needs to be removed.

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We want to thank Tiffany Cianci for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.

Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see. We’ll be back with another show on Friday. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

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