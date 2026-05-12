HOMES SEIZED for AI Data Centers | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Americans are now having their HOMES SEIZED through eminent domain so AI data centers can expand, and communities fighting back are discovering they have almost no power to stop it.

A young woman named Ansley Brown says TikTok tried silencing her after she exposed what’s happening in her Georgia community, where families are being forced off their land to support the exploding demand for data centers.

Ansley, who normally posts gardening and homesteading content, says her mother was given just three months to leave the family home they’ve owned for more than 20 years. More than 330 properties are reportedly affected as Georgia Power moves forward with expansion plans tied to Project Sail, despite fierce community opposition.

Her warning is what’s really unsettling: if this can happen in Georgia, she believes it can happen almost anywhere in America as the AI boom accelerates.

And the more people tried to suppress her story, the faster it spread.

Maria’s report uncovers the story local officials and Big Tech platforms are trying to keep out of the national spotlight.

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STORY #2 - A shocking revelation from whistleblower Barry Young’s case has many people asking whether the New Zealand government just admitted it does not care if COVID vaccines caused excess deaths.

After nearly 900 days of legal warfare, Young says officials are refusing to even examine the anonymized government vaccine death data he exposed, while arguing in court that whether excess mortality occurred is “irrelevant.”

Young claims the data shows a major spike in deaths, and says authorities are desperate to keep the numbers out of the public court record because once they are officially acknowledged, accountability may become impossible to avoid.

What happens next could change everything.

If Young is recognized as a protected whistleblower, the case becomes a historic victory for whistleblower protections in New Zealand. If he loses, the case moves toward discovery, where Young says government officials could finally be forced to answer questions in open court.

This is now being viewed as one of the only major legal cases in the world involving real government vaccine data.

The outcome of this case could determine whether the COVID playbook is ever used on the public again.

Watch Maria’s explosive report before tomorrow’s ruling changes everything.

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STORY #3 - General Michael Flynn just detonated a political grenade over the Epstein Files, warning Americans that the powerful are still being protected while the public is flooded with nonstop distractions.

As wars escalate overseas, pandemic fear narratives return, and one manufactured crisis after another dominates the news cycle, Flynn says the one scandal that could expose corruption at the highest levels is being buried in plain sight.

In a scathing statement posted to X, Flynn demanded the full release of every Epstein file, email, flight log, financial record, and video, while calling for prosecutions “regardless of station, party, citizenship, or wealth.” He accused the DOJ and intelligence agencies of shielding elites instead of delivering justice for victims, even after decades of evidence and unanswered questions.

Flynn’s warning cuts straight to the heart of the crisis: if the people running the system refuse to act on crimes against children, what else are they capable of hiding?

Watch Maria’s report before this story disappears beneath the next media firestorm.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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