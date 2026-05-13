BlackRock & Co Admit to Hostile AI Takeover for Global Reset | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - Global elites are no longer hiding the agenda, they’re openly boasting about “rewiring the world” for an AI-driven economic reset while entire communities are sacrificed to make it happen.

At the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, some of the most powerful figures in finance and tech openly promoted a future built on AI infrastructure, digital ID systems, surveillance, and massive data center expansion, even as rural towns, farmland, and family homes are cleared out to make way for it.

Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt casually described the plan as “rewiring the world,” while Larry Fink warned about “domestic terrorism” tied to resistance against AI infrastructure, as BlackRock positions itself to dominate much of the buildout.

Then the mask came completely off: billionaire Michael Milken openly celebrated a future where AI replaces doctors and teachers, while King Charles confirmed the UK is moving ahead with digital ID despite enormous public opposition.

The message is now impossible to ignore—they intend to reshape society from the top down whether ordinary people consent or not.

Watch Maria’s report before more American communities are bulldozed to make room for the AI buildout these people openly admit they’re planning.

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STORY #2 - A Trump-backed challenger funded by a reported Epstein associate is now leading in the polls against one of the only Republicans who consistently pushed to expose the Epstein network.

The battle to remove Thomas Massie is exposing just how vicious the establishment machine has become.

Massie wasn’t targeted for betraying MAGA. He was targeted for refusing to abandon it while standing in the way of the donor class, lobbyists, and political insiders trying to retake control of the movement.

Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein as “central casting” and a “warm body,” despite Gallrein being backed by billionaire John Paulson, who has been widely reported to appear in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book. Now millions of dollars are pouring into Kentucky to crush Massie, one of Congress’s most consistently anti-establishment voices.

Gallrein’s campaign became a laughingstock after critics caught him accidentally leaving ChatGPT instructions inside one of his own campaign posts.

A new Quantus Insights poll now shows Gallrein narrowly leading as outside money, influencer pressure, and coordinated media attacks intensify just days before the May 19 primary.

The question hanging over this race is becoming impossible to ignore: why are so many powerful people determined to remove Thomas Massie?

Maria’s full report uncovers why so many powerful people want Massie gone.

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STORY #3 - Nearly 50,000 people in the Lake Tahoe region are now being told they could lose access to electricity because power is being redirected to AI data centers.

Many Americans are starting to fear this is in their future, too, as data centers are being forced onto communities nationwide.

What’s happening in Tahoe is no longer just a dispute over utilities. It’s becoming a warning sign for the entire nation as homes, tourism, local economies, and basic human needs are pushed aside to make room for the AI buildout.

NV Energy reportedly plans to stop supplying the region after May 2027 because the power is needed to fuel the rapidly expanding AI data center boom. Residents now face collapsing property values, fears their communities may no longer remain livable, and the horrifying realization that ordinary Americans are increasingly being pushed aside so the AI race can accelerate.

Critics say this keeps happening because data center developers and their political allies are being treated as more important than the people already living in these communities.

The deeper fear spreading nationwide is becoming impossible to ignore: if Americans can lose power so AI infrastructure can expand, what will communities be forced to sacrifice next?

Maria’s explosive report uncovers why growing numbers of Americans are starting to believe entire communities be traded away for the AI race.

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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