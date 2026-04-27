The Economy Is Starting to Crack, and Americans Are Feeling It More Each Day | Daily Pulse

STORY #1 - A tidal wave of economic warning signs is quietly building across the country, and the data suggests things are far worse than most people realize.

This isn’t one problem. It’s everything hitting at once, and Americans are starting to feel the squeeze in real time.

New analysis reveals a surge in financial strain, with consumer confidence collapsing, delinquencies rising, and foreclosures climbing at an alarming pace. Student loan defaults are reaching unprecedented levels, while over 100 million Americans now carry credit card balances they can’t fully pay off.

Meanwhile, the cost of basic living keeps climbing. Housing payments have surged in recent years, grocery prices are up more than 40 percent since 2019, and in many areas, a single pound of ground beef now costs more than the federal minimum wage.

Layoffs are spreading across major industries, even as some companies report strong profits, and more workers are being forced to dip into retirement savings just to get by.

All of this is happening while long-term government obligations continue to balloon, raising serious questions about how sustainable this path really is.

If this is where things stand now, what happens when the pressure builds even further?

Watch Maria’s explosive report before this gets worse.

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STORY #2 - The internet just lit up with bizarre information surrounding the Trump dinner shooting, and people are asking how so many strange details surfaced at once.

From posts made months in advance to weird links between names and past records, the timeline is starting to raise interesting questions.

In the aftermath of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, online investigators began flagging odd patterns. A dormant X account posted the alleged shooter’s name nearly two years ago. Separate analysis linked that account’s imagery to visuals resembling Trump’s prior assassination attempt. Other users pointed to a matching name appearing in older NASA-related records tied to the same timeframe, adding another layer to an already unusual sequence of events.

Of course, none of this proves anything on its own. But taken together, it’s enough to make people look twice.

Watch Maria’s full breakdown and decide for yourself what stands out.

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STORY #3 - Republicans are now openly debating whether to pardon convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and the reasoning behind it is setting off alarms.

Because if the case is “closed,” as officials claim, why is a pardon even being discussed at all?

New reporting shows the House Oversight Committee is split, with some pushing clemency in exchange for Maxwell’s testimony, even as the DOJ insists there’s nothing left to investigate. At the same time, her legal team is offering cooperation, claiming she can “clear names” at the highest levels.

That’s where it stops making sense.

If there’s no active investigation, what exactly is she cooperating with? And if there is one, why would a pardon be necessary in the first place?

Instead of full transparency, we’re getting talk of deals, selective disclosures, and a convicted trafficker being positioned as the gatekeeper to the truth.

So what’s really going on here, a path to justice… or an excuse to close the door for good?

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Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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