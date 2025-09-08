We’ve got big news coming out of President Trump’s Truth Social account today. It was unexpected, but a welcome surprise from the President.

#10 – President Trump shares a video on Truth Social claiming ALL vaccines are poison.

This viral Trump post comes as the world awaits RFK Jr.’s September report on the causes of autism.

The video Trump shared featured former NIH researcher Dr. Mark Geier and his son, David Geier, explaining how thimerosal is “immensely toxic” to the skin, nervous system, and reproductive organs.

“And this is what’s in the vaccine.”

Thimerosal was largely removed from most childhood vaccines in the United States starting in 2001, though it remains in some multi-dose flu shots.

The timing of this video raises serious questions about what Trump knows about Bobby’s report—and what it may soon reveal.

#9 – Senator Ron Johnson says Building 7 “sure looks like CONTROLLED DEMOLITION to me.”

The official story about Building 7 states that it collapsed due to “office fires.”

But when you dig your nose in “conspiracy land,” you learn that hundreds of architects, engineers, and even eyewitnesses argue it looked and sounded like a classic controlled demolition.

Johnson told James Corbett that asking legitimate questions results in instant backlash, which he said “just raises my suspicion level.”

“The Richard Gages of the world, the structural engineers, the firefighters who know the history of these steel buildings not coming down because of basic fires—you need SOMETHING ELSE,” Johnson declared.

“You see the video and you go, ‘sure looks like controlled demolition to me.’”

Johnson wants to know why we can’t even ask such questions about 9/11. His conclusion is that “people don’t want to know the answer.”

#8 - Disposable face masks used during Covid have left chemical timebomb, research suggests

Oh, really?

"The surge in the use of disposable face masks during the Covid pandemic has left a chemical timebomb that could harm humans, animals and the environment, research suggests. Billions of tonnes of plastic face masks created to protect people from the spread of the virus are now breaking down, releasing microplastics and chemical additives including endocrine disruptors, the research found. As a result, the very equipment whose use was intended to protect people during the pandemic now poses a risk to the health of people and planet, potentially for generations."

People who raised this point when it actually mattered were told to “shut up.” Now we’re seeing that the negative impacts of forcing face diapers on everyone are far worse than anyone ever imagined.

#7- Tucker Carlson’s face says it all when he learns the hepatitis B vaccine given to babies on their first day of life only had follow-up studies lasting 4 to 5 DAYS.

“How could that be?” Tucker asked, shaking his head in disbelief.

Dr. Kirk Moore answered: “That's the vaccine industry.”

The hepatitis B shot is mandated for public school entry in 46 states.

But hepatitis B is spread through needles or sexual contact—so why are we injecting babies on day one?

Mothers are already tested for Hep B during pregnancy, so there’s no risk to the child. Yet newborns are forced to take it anyway.

And doctors don’t mention that the protection wears off by the time kids reach their teenage years.

So there is literally no point in giving a newborn the hepatitis B shot.

Watch as Dr. Kirk Moore lays this out for Tucker Carlson. The pain was written all over his face.

#6 - Florida’s Surgeon General calmly shuts down a FRANTIC Jake Tapper over vaccine mandates.

Tapper wanted to put words in his mouth, but Ladapo saw it coming.

Tapper: “So you’re trying to lift the vaccine mandate in Florida, and you didn’t even do a projection as to how this could impact public health?”

“You haven’t prepared hospitals for outbreaks of measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, polio… You haven’t looked into how many kids might now get these preventable diseases. That’s what you’re saying?”

Ladapo: “No, that’s what you said.”

“What I’m saying is that it’s an issue of right and wrong in terms of whether parents should have ultimate authority over what happens to their kids’ bodies.”

“And in terms of outbreaks, we do have outbreaks in Florida—just like every state—and we manage those. There are no new special procedures that need to be made.”

“When we have outbreaks of different diseases, we manage them, just as always.”

#5 - RFK Jr. Exposes Former CDC Vaccine Chief on Live TV

#4 - "I Should Have Never Got That Damn COVID Shot": Charlamagne Expresses Regrets for Getting the Jab

#3 - Updated Pfizer & Moderna mRNA Shots Contaminated With DNA Up to 627× Above Safety Limits

#2 - Assistant AG for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announces federal investigations in Charlotte over possible federal CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS for racially biased judgment.

This follows the brutal murder of innocent Iryna Zarutska by a repeat offender who had been released.

“I am looking at other cities for their race-based prosecution. If there are law enforcement officials in Charlotte who have information about similar race-based arrest patterns, prosecution patterns, or plea agreements in that city that favor one race over the other or others, then we would very much want to hear about that.”

“That would be a due process and equal protection issue and illegal under our federal civil rights laws.”

“So this is wrong and with evidence we can put a stop to it.”

“When you see prosecutors either putting their thumb on the scale or taking their thumb off the scale depending on the race of the perpetrator, that's illegal under our federal civil rights laws and we will put an end to it wherever we have the evidence.”

Credit: @bennyjohnson

#1 - Dr. Scott Gottlieb says RFK Jr. “could take down the whole pediatric vaccine enterprise.”

“Pediatric vaccine enterprise”—interesting choice of words.

Credit: @TheChiefNerd

BONUS #1 - EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Wesley Hunt Pulls Back the Curtain on the Real President Trump

BONUS #2 - French Hospitals Told to Prepare for a “Major Military Engagement” Within Six Months

BONUS #3 - “The Remedy to Everything But Death”

BONUS #4 - Sen. Rand Paul SHUTS DOWN Ex-CDC Official Trashing RFK Jr. With a Single Statement

BONUS #5 - The #1 Sound Your Brain Desperately Wants to Hear

