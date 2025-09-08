This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” Friday expressed regret for getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to chest pain he has experienced since receiving it.

The mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer have reportedly been connected to increased myocarditis, especially in young men, according to studies. Charlamagne said on the show that he was not certain the vaccine was what caused his chest issues, but suggested it was a possibility because of the timing.

LISTEN:

“I ain’t going to lie. Every time I have chest pain now, I be like, ‘Man, I should have never got that damn COVID shot,'” Charlamagne said.

“Exactly,” co-host Jess Hilarious responded.

“I had no cardiovascular issues until like I got that goddamn COVID shot,” Charlamagne added.

Co-host DJ Envy also lamented that the vaccine was mandatory to keep working.

“And I’m not saying it was the vaccine,” Charlamagne said. “I’m not saying that. I’m just saying when I think about, you know, things, the changes that I’ve had over the last 5 years, that was a big one, getting that vaccine.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., during a Thursday Senate Finance Committee hearing, faced accusations from Democratic senators of limiting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration announced in August that any individual over 65 years old or over six months old with one or more high-risk health ailments is eligible for the shot, PBS News reported.

“Everybody can get the vaccine … You’re making things up to scare people and it’s a lie … You are lying right now,” Kennedy said during a heated exchange with Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Former President Joe Biden in December 2020 pledged not to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate once he became president, but imposed multiple mandates upon taking office.

His administration forced federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated or tested for the virus and also implemented a vaccine-or-testing rule for private businesses with over 100 employees. The Supreme Court struck down the private sector requirement in January 2022.

Former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also mandated service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine, discharging over 8,000 for refusing. President Donald Trump signed a Jan. 27 executive order to reinstate them, restoring them to their prior rank with full back pay and benefits.

